VSTECS Phils., Inc., the leading ICT distributor in the Philippines, is proud to announce its appointment as the authorized distributor of Extreme Networks, a global front-runner in cloud-driven networking solutions, trusted by more than half of the Fortune 50, and a Six-Time Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure and a 7X winner in Gartner Peer Insights Customer’s Choice. This strategic partnership empowers VSTECS to market, sell, and distribute the full suite of Extreme Networks products, including network access control, network analytics, network management, network packet broker, routers, SD-WAN, switches, Wi-Fi access points & Wi-Fi management solutions across the Philippines.

In today’s interconnected world, networks serve as the backbone that seamlessly connects people, computers, applications, and devices, enabling all forms of communication — be it voice, text, or video. They are the driving force behind the digital tools that businesses depend on to enhance efficiency, boost productivity, and elevate customer responsiveness.

Through this partnership, VSTECS will empower Philippine enterprises with access to Extreme Networks’ comprehensive portfolio, ensuring they have the advanced tools needed to build and maintain networks that are not only resilient but also equipped to support and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

Jimmy Go, President and CEO of VSTECS Phils., Inc., shared his excitement about the new partnership: “We are honored to be appointed as the authorized distributor of Extreme Networks in the Philippines. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing our channel partners with cutting-edge technology that enhances their business operations. By bringing Extreme Networks’ advanced solutions to the market, we are enabling businesses to improve their agility, strengthen their security posture, and stay ahead in today’s competitive landscape.”

“We believe that technology is a critical enabler of business success, especially in today’s fast-paced digital environment,” Mr. Go added. “By offering Extreme Networks’ solutions, we are providing our customers with the essential tools they need to build resilient networks that can adapt to changing business demands and technological advancements. “Extreme Networks’ innovative solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises, providing the foundation for secure, reliable, and high-performance networks that drive business agility and resilience.”

With the addition of Extreme Networks solutions to its extensive portfolio, VSTECS continues to solidify its position as the go-to partner for enterprises seeking to leverage technology to drive innovation and business success. The collaboration will enable businesses to deploy state-of-the-art networking infrastructure that supports their growth, enhances operational efficiency, and improves overall customer experience.

“We are delighted to embark on this journey with VSTECS. This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity for us to amplify our impact and reach new heights of success. Together, we can leverage our strengths and resources to achieve remarkable results and make a lasting difference in the Philippines Region,” said Hock Leong Choo, Director of APAC Channel at Extreme Networks.

About VSTECS Phils., Inc.

VSTECS Philippines is the leading and largest ICT distributor in the country, recognized for its extensive portfolio of products, solutions, and services across diverse market segments. Our portfolio is unparalleled, representing over 100 renowned brands and encompassing a wide range of technology solutions, we have established ourselves as the go-to partner for businesses in need of reliable, state-of-the-art solutions to address their evolving ICT needs. Our meticulously tailored solutions serve the retail, mobility, commercial, and enterprise markets, precisely meeting industry-specific requirements and driving innovation across sectors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme’s website at https://www.extremenetworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

