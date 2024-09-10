Salmon, the leading fintech company committed to expanding financial inclusion and innovation in Southeast Asia, is celebrating its groundbreaking financial literacy series, Salmon Pera Serye, which surpassed 1 million views on TikTok. The viral series, which aims to make financial education more accessible for Filipinos to build prosperity in their lives through engaging, bite-sized videos, continues to grow rapidly in popularity.

“Our mission has always been to empower customers with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed financial decisions,” said Raffy Montemayor, Co-Founder of Salmon and Chairman of its bank subsidiary, the Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa (Laguna). “We still feel that educating the customer and caring about their long-term needs is still a gap in the market. Through Salmon Pera Serye, we’re able to reach and educate Filipinos in a relatable, accessible way, breaking down the barriers to financial literacy.”

Since its launch earlier this year, the Salmon Pera Serye has resonated strongly with Filipinos, offering essential financial advice in a fun and easy-to-understand format. The series features episodes that cover key topics such as debt management, fraud prevention, savings and debt repayment strategies.

“We’re thrilled that Salmon Pera Serye has so shortly hit this milestone. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Pavel Federov, Co-founder and Executive Director at Salmon. “It’s an exciting step in our broader mission to provide not just financial services but also enabling people to access these tools with knowledge necessary for our customers to thrive. Salmon’s top priority is to make its customers better off.”

For more information and to watch the latest episodes of Salmon Pera Serye, visit Salmon’s TikTok page or scan the QR code below.

