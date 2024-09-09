• Average daily vehicle entries

o Philippines — rose 7% to 693,175

o Vietnam — increased 1% to 78,390

o Indonesia — declined 1% to 1,203,631

• Core Net Income improved further by 25% to P3.4 billion, boosted by the higher share in net earnings of equity-accounted Vietnam toll roads.

WATER:

MAYNILAD

Financial and Operational Highlights

• Revenues grew 23% to P16.4 billion, reflecting 4% growth in billed volumes and a 19.8% adjustment in tariff in early January.

• Core Net Income rose 29% to P5.6 billion, broadly consistent with Revenue growth and augmented further by lower operating expenses.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS — MPIC PARENT

• Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to P14.4 billion.

• Net debt amounted to P61.5 billion versus P62.6 billion in December 2023.

DIVIDENDS

The Board of Directors has approved the declaration of interim dividends of P0.10 (10.00 centavos) per common share, payable on September 19, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of September 2, 2024. This represents 25% of Core Income.

NEW ACQUISITION

In July 2024, Metro Pacific Agro Ventures (MPAV) announced its entry into agreements to acquire 100% of Universal Harvester Dairy Farms, Inc. (UHDFI) in a bid to continue its mission to provide fresh, high-quality dairy products for the Filipino people.

UHDFI, located in Maramag, Bukidnon, operates under the Bukidnon Milk Company brand, producing fresh milk, flavored milk, yogurt, and cheese products, with presence primarily focused on key cities in Visayas and Mindanao. Moreover, UHDFI is the largest state-of-the-art dairy production facility in the country, the showcase model for the community, private sector, and government partnership, and also a major supplier of products for the National Dairy Authority’s (NDA) Milk Feeding Program, primarily focused on ensuring schoolchildren have regular access to high-quality fresh milk.

MPAV’s acquisition, which values UHDFI at over P700 million, comes after its previous investment in The Laguna Creamery, Inc. (TLCI), known for popular brands Carmen’s Best ice cream and Holly’s Milk. Since partnering with MPAV, TLCI has doubled its sales in just two years; by combining the resources of TLCI and UHDFI, MPAV aims to establish a national dairy champion with farms across the country, a nationwide reach, and a comprehensive range of products.

MPAV’s continued investment in the dairy industry supports an underserved segment of the economy. In March 2024, the NDA reported that the country continues to import 98 percent of its milk demand. At current rates, the NDA envisions reaching a milk production target of just 5% of local demand by 2028.