Pueblo de Oro Development Corporation (PDO), a property development company under the ICCP Group, was recognized as one of the top developers in South Luzon by the Home Development Mutual Fund (HDMF) during the Pag-IBIG Fund StAR Awards held at the Marquis Event Place in BGC.

The Pag-IBIG Fund StAR Awards, or “Stakeholders’ Accomplishment Report,” are presented by the HDMF to acknowledge the top-performing developers and employers who have significantly contributed to its programs.

Pueblo de Oro has a growing presence in the province of Batangas and has developed communities in the cities of Sto. Tomas and Lipa and the municipality of Malvar. These include the exclusive subdivisions Horizon Residences, Park Place, Courtyards Lipa, and the 42-hectare township Pueblo de Oro Townscapes Malvar. Future expansion includes Westwoods Heights, a premium development set to launch soon in Batangas City.

The developer is a consistent recipient of the Pag-IBIG Fund’s StAR Awards for Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Its strong growth can be attributed to its innovative, high quality yet affordable offerings of residential communities and townships that are located in emerging localities such as Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Pampanga, and Batangas.

