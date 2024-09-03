Gogolook, the leading global TrustTech company, launched #DapatAllMagWhoscall, a nationwide campaign to empower Filipinos against online scams by advocating safe online practices through its anti-scam app Whoscall.

Gogolook Chief Operating Officer (COO) Manwoo Joo said the Whoscall app can empower Filipinos to enjoy a safe digital life.

“We are celebrating the successful first year of Whoscall in PH by introducing the #DapatAllMagWhoscall campaign because we believe that everyone should be able to freely use the internet and other digital services without the fear of scams or other forms of fraud,” Mr. Joo said.

Gogolook Southeast Asia Regional Director and Country Representative Mel Migriño outlined the #DapatAllMagWhoscall campaign’s three key objectives: to educate Filipinos about online scams, foster a community of digital safety advocates, and protect individuals from unknown callers.

“The #DapatAllMagWhoscall campaign promotes an inclusive personal cybersecurity mindset, encouraging Filipinos to adopt safe online behaviors. With this, we are encouraging ‘Dapat All’ (everyone) to be aware of personal online safety,” Ms. Migriño said.

The Whoscall app offers four key features: caller and message identification, integration with other messaging apps such as Viber and WhatsApp, safe browsing with a Web Checker, and enhanced data security with ID Security. These features are available for free by downloading the app from the Apple Store for iOS users and the Play Store for Android users.

Furthermore, for enhanced and convenient protection, users can avail themselves of Whoscall Premium, which includes benefits such as auto-updated number database, an automatic URL scanner, auto-spam call blocking, and an ad-free experience.

Ms. Migriño also highlighted that neglecting online safety is one of the most common mistakes Filipinos make when navigating the digital landscape.

“While enhancing our connectivity is important, securing our data online is way more crucial. Scammers are also operating online, and unsecured digital accounts can leave individuals vulnerable to scams,” Ms. Migriño said.

Gogolook Co-Founder and CEO Jeff Kuo earlier committed to strengthening Filipinos’ personal cybersecurity through its TrustTech product, the Whoscall app. “Gogolook is dedicated to protecting users from scams and fraud through innovative technology to make Internet access a worry-free experience for all,” Mr. Kuo said.

In addition, Gogolook also celebrated Whoscall’s first year in the country by recognizing its pioneer anti-scam advocacy partners in the Philippines during the #DapatAllMagWhoscall campaign launch, such as the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), Cyber Battalion of the Philippine Army, GoTyme Bank, and Scam Watch Pilipinas.

