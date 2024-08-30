Hyundai Motor Philippines, Inc. (HMPH) continues to celebrate the 75th anniversary of ties between the Philippines and South Korea with a special promo for the Hyundai Stargazer. The brand has previously commemorated this milestone through showcases of Korean-Filipino fusions of food, fashion, and music. Starting with a fashion showcase of works by Leeroy New and various local designers, a camping food trip video by Jessica Lee and Chef JP Anglo featuring the IONIQ 5, and a concert headlined by Hyundai Brand Ambassador Sarah Geronimo and other local artists.

HMPH now offers several payment options and discounts for the Hyundai Stargazer when customers make a purchase through any of the brand’s bank partners, namely BDO, BPI, and EastWest. On top of that, a new Ph-Kor anniversary treat of free 2-Year Periodic Maintenance Service (PMS) is offered to all customers who purchase any variant of the Hyundai Stargazer from any authorized Hyundai dealership nationwide. All Hyundai Stargazer units purchased until Dec. 31, 2024 will get free PMS for 2 years or 30,000 km., whichever comes first. Customers will be given a Free 2-Year PMS Certificate upon purchasing a Stargazer, which can be presented at any authorized Hyundai dealership.

“Hyundai Motor Philippines is happy to be commemorating this historical milestone alongside our customers. After our momentous celebrations at the Hyundai Mobility Experience in Megamall and TriNoma, we are proud to now be offering this special promo for the Hyundai Stargazer just for you. This not only highlights the prevailing ties between South Korea and the Philippines, but also reflects our commitment to be your partner in every journey and milestone. We look forward to sharing many more years of growth and innovation with all our customers,” says HMPH Managing Director Cecil Capacete.

For the full terms and conditions, visit https://www.hyundai.com/ph/en/build-a-car/promotion/run-the-next-mile-with-hyundai. To get other news and updates, follow @HyundaiMotorPhilippines on Facebook and Instagram.

*The free PMS Package is non-convertible to cash, nor can be used in conjunction with any other PMS Promotions which involve discounts for PMS parts, labor, and materials.

