PLDT mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) and international gaming developer and publisher MOONTON Games are partnering for the 14th season of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) from Aug. 16 to Oct. 6.

With its theme “Heroes Within,” MPL PH Season 14 will feature eight teams, namely Blacklist International (BLCK), Falcons APBren (FCAP), Fnatic Onic (FNOP), RSG Philippines (RSG), Smart Omega (OMG), Team Liquid Philippines (TLPH), TNC Pro Team (TNC), and the newly minted team AURORA (RORA), which will field celebrated esports athletes from various MPL teams.

The eight teams will compete for a US$150,000 prize pool and the opportunity to represent the country in the upcoming M6 World Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in November.

New tournament format

Fans can expect a more intense and exciting season as MOONTON announces the Open Global Transfer System, which enables mid-season transfers between MPL and MDL teams within the MLBB Esports ecosystem. This means MPL teams may also tap agent imports from other MPL regions, including free agents.

Moreover, teams will play two best-of-three (BO3) matches against seven other teams, and their ranking will be based on points. The lower bracket final has also been changed to a best-of-seven series to determine the strongest opponent for the Grand Finals.

Get in on the action with Smart Battle Trips

As the official telco partner of MPL PH, Smart is also set to launch “MPL PH Smart Battle Trips,” which will give community heroes and student leaders a chance to watch the MPL matches live.

Fans can also anticipate “Smart Heroes Within,” a content series highlighting the exceptional performances and season statistics of the MPL players. This series aims to celebrate the skill, strategy, and dedication of the league’s top players, providing fans with an insider’s view of the numbers defining the season’s most impressive plays.

“Our longstanding partnership with MOONTON is one of our flagship esports collaborations aimed at empowering Filipinos with the best mobile gaming experience,” said Alex O. Caeg, Head of Smart Consumer Wireless Business.

“Smart has been a staunch advocate of Philippine esports because we’ve always believed that with the right support, Filipinos can dominate esports with our passion, talent, and skill,” said Lloyd R. Manaloto, First Vice-President, Prepaid Marketing, Content and Business Development of Smart.

On the other hand, avid esports fans can watch the action-packed games live anytime and anywhere on the Smart Facebook page and Smart Livestream App.

Enjoy a Seamless Gaming Experience with ‘No-Expiry’ Magic Data

Smart subscribers can now level up their mobile gaming experience with Smart Magic Data, which provides open-access data without expiry. With Magic Data, gamers can enjoy uninterrupted and immersive gameplay without constantly reloading. Subscribers may register to Magic Data by logging into the Smart App or their go-to mobile wallet app, dialing *123#, or heading to the nearest retailer or convenience store.

Smart powers MPL PH Season 14 with its superior mobile network, which was recently recognized for delivering the Philippines’ Best 5G Coverage Experience by independent network analytics from Opensignal.

Know more about how Smart enables subscribers to level up their gameplay by visiting https://smart.com.ph/prepaid.

