The Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival has officially released a shortlist of 16 full-length films that were selected from among 141 entries looking to take part in the second year of the competition.

The 16 shortlisted projects and their respective directors are: Ahon by Rafael Mina; Co-love by Jill Singson Urdaneta; Dopamine by Sigrid Polon; Fleeting by Catsi Catalan; Food Delivery by Baby Ruth Villarama; Journeyman by Christian Paolo Lat & Dominic Lat; Olsen’s Day by JP Habac; Perlas sa Silangan by TM Malones; Princess Maryam by Julius Alfonso & Eric Cabahug; Reel Boyz by Rod Marmol; Sepak Takraw by Mes De Guzman; Si Sol at si Luna by Dolly Dulu; Stuck on You by Reeden Fajardo; Tagsibol by Tara Illenberger; Waiting Shed by Noel Escondo; and Washing Machine by BC Amparado.

Of the shortlisted established and up-and-coming filmmakers, only seven will be an integral part of the festival and each receive a P3,000,000 production grant from Puregold. The final selection will be screened at Gateway Cineplex 18 in Cubao on March 14-25, 2025.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.