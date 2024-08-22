Memorial park developer Forest Lake Development, Inc. commemorated its remarkable achievement of surpassing P3.2 billion in sales in 2023 with a gala at its 10th National Sales Convention, held at the Grand Ballroom of City of Dreams Manila last April.

The event not only highlighted Forest Lake’s impressive sales figures but also marked its expansion to over 37 sites nationwide, solidifying its extensive network of memorial parks. Most importantly, the convention served as a platform to honor Forest Lake’s over 5,000 active sellers, whom the company regards as indispensable to its success and sustained market leadership.

“Our sales team’s exceptional performance in achieving P3.2 billion in sales is a true testament to their dedication and hard work,” said Forest Lake President and CEO Alfred Xerez-Burgos III. “Their relentless pursuit of excellence has been the cornerstone of our success.”

The convention also announced an all-expenses-paid trip to Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam for top-performing agents, sales leaders, and park managers.

In praising its sellers, Forest Lake ensures that their efforts are rewarded with substantial benefits, including commissions, bonuses, recognition programs, and significant career development opportunities.

“Being part of Forest Lake has been an incredibly rewarding experience. The incentives and support we receive motivate us to achieve our best, and seeing our efforts contribute to the company’s growth is truly fulfilling,” Forest Lake’s Top Agency Manager Editha Basa affirmed.

