The American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (AmCham Philippines) is flipping the switch on its 7th Annual Energy Forum, transforming the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City into the heart of the nation’s energy conversation on Aug. 29 from 9:00 a.m. Industry leaders, policy makers, and visionaries will gather to explore the theme “Powering an Efficient and Progressive Future in the Philippine Energy Industry.”

Expect dynamic discussions on the latest updates to the Philippine Energy Plan, where regulations, policies, and investments will be dissected, debated, and reimagined. From the complexities of the energy mix supply, including non-renewable sources, to a special session on the potential of Nuclear Energy, every corner of the industry will be under the spotlight.

AmCham is thrilled to have the support of organizations that are as committed to the future of Energy including Partner Organizations, US Agency for International Development (USAID), the Independent Electricity Market Operator (IEMOP), the Philippine Energy Efficiency Alliance, Inc. (PE2), and the Philippine Independent Power Producers Association, Inc. (PIPPA). Relationship Builders like GHD, Microsoft Philippines, Specialized Solution Services (S3), and Aboitiz Power Corp.’s Thermal Business Group are helping to forge connections that will drive the industry forward.

Supportive Partners, including Meralco, Emerson, AIG Philippines, AFRY Philippines, Inc., Quezon Power (Philippines) Ltd. Co., and San Buenaventura Power Ltd. Co.; and Event Supporters BDO and Procter & Gamble Philippines (P&G) are all plugged in to elevate the forum as the industry’s event of the year.

For more details, visit the 7th Energy Forum Event Page.

