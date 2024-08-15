Top Crypto Exchanges in the Philippines: Where to Buy Your First Crypto?

Are you looking for a platform to purchase your first crypto safely or transfer your digital assets to a secure and transparent exchange? Whether you want to buy your first Bitcoin or explore trending coins, we’ve got you covered!

This list compiles the top Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) that lead in reliability, transparency, and security.

Bitget established in 2018, is one of the top crypto exchanges globally. It offers a reliable and secure platform to safeguard your Bitcoins and other crypto assets.

With over 800 coins available, you can likely find the crypto token you’re looking for on Bitget. The platform also provides users with peace of mind through its $400 million Bitget Protection Fund. With industry-leading security and full transparency of asset records, which can be tracked in real-time, Bitget delivers an efficient and smart trading experience. Additionally, Bitget is recognized for having the largest crypto copy trading platform and its platform token BGB, which exceeded expectations in the first half of 2024.

Bitget also offers its own Web3 wallet, Bitget Wallet, which is known for safer transactions and competitive prices.

coins.ph

Coins.ph, a leading cryptocurrency platform in the Philippines, excels at integrating practicality with quality financial services.

Its ability to seamlessly combine digital currency with traditional financial operations—enabling users to buy, sell, and manage cryptocurrencies alongside regular financial activities like bill payments and mobile top-ups—makes it stand out.

Recently, Coins.ph introduced PHPC stablecoin, backed by fiat with a target price of 1 PHPC to 1 Philippine Peso, aimed at cross-border money transfers, merchant payments, and trading.

The platform also emphasizes security, protecting users’ assets and data through robust encryption. Coins.ph provides a comprehensive solution for both new and experienced users, bridging the gap between digital money and everyday use.

PDAX

PDAX is a domestic digital asset exchange in the Philippines, known for powering GCash’s crypto platform, GCrypto, and being UnionBank’s cryptocurrency partner.

PDAX maintains its position as a leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Philippines by focusing on user convenience and accessibility. The exchange offers quick trading and competitive prices using the Philippine Peso, ensuring ease of access for Filipino customers.

With its user-friendly interface and ease of use, PDAX is a force to be reckoned with among cryptocurrency exchanges in the Philippines.

Kraken

Kraken, founded in 2011, is a well-known cryptocurrency exchange with a wide range of features and strong security measures.

Catering to both novice and advanced traders, Kraken offers spot trading, futures, and margin trading. The platform emphasizes security through the use of cold storage, frequent security audits, and robust encryption procedures.

Kraken is recognized in the cryptocurrency trading scene for its reliability, transparency, and user-friendliness. It also provides low costs, a broad range of cryptocurrencies, and an intuitive user interface.

Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is a well-known cryptocurrency platform that provides a variety of financial services, such as trading, staking, and interest-earning on cryptocurrencies.

The platform supports a large variety of digital content and has an intuitive user interface. Among its noteworthy products are a native token (CRO), a Visa card with cryptocurrency benefits, and a range of DeFi and NFT services. With features like cold storage and sophisticated encryption, Crypto.com prioritizes security and good user experience.

All in all, no matter what Crypto Exchange you choose, choose one that prioritizes your safety and security.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.