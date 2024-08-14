Celebrating 61 years of serving the nation

Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) celebrated its 61st anniversary by recognizing its exceptional development partners in the delivery of essential financial and support services in local communities nationwide.

During an appreciation event held on Aug. 8, 2024 at LANDBANK Plaza in Manila, the Bank honored outstanding clients and partners across various sectors through the Models of Excellence Recognition Initiative for Top Bank Clients (MERIT) Awards.

“The success stories of our awardees mirror the potential of our nation. It illustrates how far we can progress when we commit to being each other’s steadfast partners in development,” said Finance Secretary and LANDBANK Chairman Ralph G. Recto in addressing the MERIT awardees.

“Your work and contributions send a powerful message — that we can put an end to poverty not by looking out only for ourselves, but by working hand in hand together,” he added.

The LANDBANK MERIT Awards recognized the Bank’s high-performing clients who have become models of operational excellence, which include cooperatives, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), corporations and large enterprises, countryside financial institutions (CFIs), microfinance institutions (MFIs), and individual farmers.

LANDBANK President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz expressed appreciation to the MERIT awardees for their contributions to advancing agriculture, entrepreneurship, and financial inclusion, and reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to helping them achieve their full potential.

“When our clients thrive, we thrive. Every achievement represents our shared success; each milestone is a reflection of the strength of our partnership. That’s why it is only fitting that we pay tribute to you — our dear clients and partners — for your steadfast support and invaluable contributions on this meaningful journey,” said LANDBANK President and CEO Ortiz.

Finance Secretary Recto and LANDBANK President and CEO Ortiz were joined by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli M. Remolona, Jr., LANDBANK Directors Virginia N. Orogo, Nancy D. Irlanda, and David D. Erro, and LANDBANK Executive Vice-President Ma. Celeste A. Burgos and Vice-President Rolando G. Santos in presenting the awards to 14 MERIT awardees.

Department of Finance (DoF) Undersecretary Maria Luwalhati C. Dorotan-Tiuseco, Department of Agriculture (DA) Undersecretary Atty. Asis G. Perez, Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) Assistant Secretary Lennard Constantine C. Serrano, Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) Assistant Secretary Santiago S. Lim, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Assistant Director Daisy B. Pabuaya, and Philippine Guarantee Corp. (PGC) Senior Vice-President Emmanuel R. Torres also graced the event.

Under the Gawad sa Pinakatanging Kooperatiba (Gawad PITAK), the Alicia Neighborhood Multi-Purpose Cooperative and Sorosoro Ibaba Development Cooperative were hailed as outstanding agri-based cooperatives in the medium and large categories, respectively. The Ating Ani Nueva Ecija Multipurpose Cooperative and Ligas Kooperatiba ng Bayan sa Pagpapaunlad were likewise honored for their outstanding contributions under the non-agricultural category.

The Gawad MSME was awarded to Fralyn B. Cruz and Sandig Medical Clinic and Hospital under the agri-based and non-agri-based sectors, respectively.

The Gawad Kaagapay was given to DoubleDragon Corp., Asialink Finance Corp., and Soliman E.C. Septic Tank Disposal for their contributions as corporations and large enterprises to growing the local economy.

ProFarmers Rural Banking Corp., Producers Savings Bank Corp., and ASA Philippines Foundation, Inc. were recognized with the Gawad PFI for their exceptional performance under the rural bank, thrift bank, and microfinance categories, respectively.

The Ulirang Magsasaka award was awarded to Deodany L. Cara, while Roderick G. Capalongan received a special citation for his innovative approach to integrated farming.

LANDBANK is celebrating its 61st anniversary this month, representing more than six decades of advancing development, inclusion, and sustainability in serving the nation.

LANDBANK is the largest development financial institution in the country promoting financial inclusion, digital transformation, and sustainable national development. Present in all 82 provinces in the country, the Bank is committed to provide accessible and responsive financial solutions to empower Filipinos from countryside to countrywide.

