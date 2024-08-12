More Filipinos can discover their dream home and diversify their property portfolio now! In partnership with GFiber Prepaid and co-presented by IKEA, Lamudi Property Fair 2024 in Cebu is bringing houses, lots, condominiums, and other property options closer to property seekers in the Queen City of the South. Top developers and real estate players are participating in the biggest property event in the Philippines.

The Lamudi Property Fair reflects Lamudi’s long-term goal of providing a one-stop platform for home buyers and property investors. It gives live attendees access to some of the country’s most attractive properties alongside limited-time offers and exclusive discounts from participating developers.

Live attendees of the Cebu property fair also have a chance to win exciting raffle prizes.

Secure Exclusive Deals from Top Developers

Attendees of the Lamudi Property Fair in Cebu can look forward to exclusive promos and limited-time discounts that will bring them closer to owning assets in renowned estates, residential communities, condominium developments, and commercial districts. Available properties include houses and lots, lot-only properties, condominium units, rental spaces, and more!

Cebu property buyers can also interact with real estate agents face-to-face for inquiries, potential site visits, and home-buying advice. Event sponsors will keep live attendees on their feet through engaging presentations and fun booth activities.

Just like the previous Lamudi Property Fair events, the three-day expo in Cebu includes the country’s top real estate players. It is in partnership with GFiber Prepaid and co-presented by IKEA. Other event partners include platinum sponsor RLC Residences and gold sponsors Ayala Land, Avida, and Cebu Landmasters.

Live attendees can gain access to various exclusive deals prepared by these top real estate players. For example, those who visit the RLC Residences booth can get a 1.5% discount on Mantawi Residences along with a free souvenir photo and other freebies. Terms and conditions apply. Meanwhile, guests can visit the Security Bank booth to inquire about its 5-year 6.8% promo rate.

Here’s the complete list of event partners for the biggest property event in the Philippines:

GFiber Prepaid

IKEA

RLC Residences

Ayala Land

Avida

Cebu Landmasters

Aboitiz Land

Vista Land

Security Bank

Primeworld Land Holdings

BPI Buena Mano

Lamudi Property Fair Cebu’s media partners are SUNSTAR, Cebu Daily News Digital, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Inquirer Property, Manila Bulletin, The Philippine Star, Manila Standard, BusinessWorld, The Manila Times, and Malaya Business Insight.

The event’s media support includes Real Estate Blog PH, Media Blast Digital, Nego Sentro, Property Finds Asia, Village Connect, Executive Chronicles, Yo Manila, World Executive Digest, and Bravo Filipino.

Get a Chance to Win an Apple iPhone 15 and Other Exciting Raffle Prizes

The Lamudi Property Fair in Cebu has a lot in store for property buyers and investors. In addition to prime real estate options, limited-time discounts, and learning sessions, live attendees can participate in the daily raffles and win home appliances, gadgets, and more exciting prizes.

Here’s the complete list of raffle items that all live attendees have a chance to win:

6 Starbucks Gift Certificates worth Php 500

6 Uniqlo Gift Certificates worth Php 500

Fili Cafe Dinner Buffet (NUSTAR Resort & Casino) for two people

Apple AirPods (3 rd Gen)

Sharp 6.0KG Fully Automatic Washing Machine

NUSTAR Resort & Casino Cebu Overnight Stay for two adults and two children

Fujidenzo 6 Cu. Ft. 2-Door Refrigerator

Skyworth 32″ HD Google TV

Apple Watch (SE)

iPhone 15 128 GB

Live attendees can head to the registration booths around the event area to learn how to take home one of these prizes, along with other giveaways. All attendees will get a Lamudi Property Fair wristband and ticket passport upon registration. To participate in the daily raffle, attendees must visit at least five participating booths and get their passports signed by booth managers.

See You at the Biggest Property Event in Cebu

The Lamudi Property Fair connects home buyers and real estate investors with their property of choice. The participating developers will showcase prime properties, including houses, houses and lots, lot-only properties, condominium units, and more. Attendees can also expect informative presentations and learning sessions from some of the country’s top developers and real estate players.

Of course, just being there and exploring the booths can give attendees a chance to take home gadgets, appliances, and other giveaways. Attendees will also have the opportunity to talk face-to-face with developer representatives and real estate agents, boosting confidence in their property-buying choices.

Moreover, property buyers and investors can interact with PAG-IBIG representatives throughout the three-day event to learn more about their acquired assets.

See you at the country’s biggest property expo at Robinsons Galleria Cebu from Aug. 16 to 18, 2024! Register for free at https://www.lamudi.com.ph/propertyfair/.

