The Philippines is embracing a new wave of support for its athletes through the “Fame Swap” campaign by Cignal TV and DDB Philippines. This exciting initiative is designed to highlight and uplift athletes from different sports as they compete at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Public figures as media platforms

The campaign launched on Philippine Independence Day, with Filipino Olympians’ names on Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) players’ shirt warmers and leveraged on the highly-contested PBA Finals series for maximum exposure. Given the wide reach of the PBA Games, the stunt quickly snowballed into a movement that inspired other personalities to swap their names, fame, and influence for our Filipino Olympians.

Premier Volleyball League (PVL) players; hosts from Eat Bulaga, the country’s #1 noontime variety show; and even Willie Revillame’s Wil to Win soon followed suit. The most followed, most loved public figures in sports and entertainment industries swapped their names for those of their fellow countrymen competing at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

More support, more chances of winning

Cignal TV, the country’s leader in Pay TV, strategically utilized the top sports properties and entertainment variety shows within its universe to bolster awareness for the Olympians now competing at the games.

Jane Jimenez-Basas, President & CEO of Mediaquest Holdings and Cignal TV, highlights the initiative’s strategic impact: “The movement aims to maximize the ability of the Mediaquest Group in creating excitement for the Olympic Games and inspiring all Filipinos to support our modern-day heroes.”

Sienna G. Olaso, FVP for Channels and Content Management at Cignal TV, notes the campaign’s role in fostering community support: “We maximized our strategic advantage as the leader in sports to shine the spotlight on our Olympians, and with the bigger Mediaquest ecosystem of shows and programs in full support, we’ve extended the execution towards the lifestyle and entertainment space.”

Kelvin Co, Executive Creative Director at DDB Philippines, notes the campaign’s success: “We’re dedicating all our efforts to highlight Filipino athletes from all sports and invite everyone to celebrate their journey and accomplishments”

As the Philippines’ best athletes compete at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, Cignal TV and DDB Philippines invite everyone to show their support. “Backing our athletes is about celebrating their dedication and inspiring future generations,” adds Mr. Basas.

Join the celebration using the hashtag #100TaongLaban #ParaSaBayan and follow the journey through Cignal TV’s live coverage. Subscribe to Cignal TV, SatLite, or Cignal Play, and enjoy the action on the Pilipinas Live app to watch anywhere and on any device. For more information, visit cignal.tv/article/3050/paris-2024.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

