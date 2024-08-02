Sun Life of Canada (Philippines), Inc. (Sun Life) once again bags the number one spot in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for having the highest number of financial advisors in this exclusive and prestigious organization. Having 540 financial advisors as members of the MDRT last 2023, Sun Life bested the competition, eclipsing the closest contender by 172 members.

MDRT is an association of life insurance agents and financial advisors that aims to promote ethical standards, best practices, and the promotion of the sales profession for life insurance as well as the health and long-term care industry. To become a member, a financial advisor must pass stringent membership requirements. With this, MDRT has become a hallmark of excellence in the life insurance industry and the financial services sector.

As the only Philippine-based company to land among the top 50 MDRT companies around the world, Sun Life ranks number one in the Philippines and 41st globally for having the most MDRT financial advisor members in the life insurance industry.

“Excellence is a cornerstone of Sun Life’s commitment to its clients and the Filipino nation as a whole,” says Alfonso Quitangon, Chief Distribution Officer of Sun Life. “This recognition from such a prestigious and exclusive association inspires us to further outdo ourselves in offering exemplary service and care to our dear Clients.”

Sun Life Philippines CEO & Country Head Benedict Sison likewise lauded the Sun Life advisors who have achieved MDRT status. “They not only bring to life our purpose but do so with such passion and dedication,” he said. “They make us proud and remind us that going the extra mile to help Clients secure their future will always be a rewarding pursuit.”

To know more about Sun Life, visit www.sunlife.com.ph.

