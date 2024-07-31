Studying abroad offers a passport to limitless possibilities. It’s an enriching journey that can create a lasting impact on the way a person views the world and navigates life.

On June 29, 2024, The Travel Club, in partnership with World Traveller, Hedgren and JanSport, hosted the third installment of The Travel Guide Series at the Activity Center of the Ayala Malls Manila Bay. The theme of the event was Exploring the World Through Education.

The event offered valuable insights and helpful preparation tips from global education specialists, including IDP, British Council, and IELTS. Filipino international school alumni Richard Carvajal from the University of Oxford, Ivan Bernardo from the University of Singapore, and Chiara Abaquin from Harvard Graduate School, also shared their first-hand experiences studying abroad to educate and inspire our aspiring global students.

“While traveling is fun, there are also a lot of pain points,” said Sheena Valencia, The Travel Club’s Marketing Manager, during her opening remarks. “Today, our goal is to help you with the challenges and guide you to prepare on your study abroad journey.”

Students eyeing a global education in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and New Zealand received a comprehensive guide from IDP’s Country Destination Manager for Canada, Romina Puno-Romero. She discussed crucial factors such as location, study level, weather, tuition costs, and the overall cost of living when studying abroad.

“When you study abroad and you do it with IDP, you will be guided all throughout your journey,” Ms. Puno-Romero assured. IDP has a presence worldwide and offers personalized assistance depending on a student’s needs — from selecting a destination or school to handling applications, health insurance, student visas, and even emergency support in the study destination.

The British Council, represented by its Senior Cluster Marketing Manager for Exams Danica Tuliao, highlighted the importance of the IELTS test, a key requirement for many international academic programs.

“IELTS helps you unlock opportunities for work, study, and migration,” Tuliao said. “It’s required when you study abroad to know how well-versed [you are] in an environment where you’ll meet people in different parts of the world.”

During the panel discussion, guest speakers shared their ultimate tips for global students. Ivan Bernardo encouraged attendees to “always ask for help,” Chiara Abaquin advised to “be open to unlocking new opportunities,” and Richard Carvajal urged everyone to “Carpe diem! And enjoy the experience of a lifetime!”

Nearly 300 guests had the chance for one-on-one consultations with IDP, British Council and IELTS. Aside from this, the event also featured fun activities from World Traveller, JanSport, and Hedgren. PNB offered sign-ups for the PNB-The Travel Club Platinum Mastercard, and Pioneer Insurance promoted its Safetrip Study Abroad Insurance.

Attendees had the chance to win thousands of prizes, including luggage from World Traveller, school bags from Hedgren, JanSport, and Travel Blue, insulated tumblers from Hydro Flask, IDP travel kits, Klook vouchers, PNB gift certificates, and an overnight stay at Seda Hotel from Pioneer Insurance. Lucky winners also received an IELTS premium voucher worth ₱40,000 from the British Council.

It was a day filled with discovery and preparation, providing attendees with practical tips and a deeper understanding of what it takes to succeed in international studies. Watch the entire live video in The Travel Club’s Facebook page to know everything that went down during the event.

