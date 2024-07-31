Strong women unite for a day of exercise and camaraderie at Kinetix Lab One Ayala

Neither inclement weather nor the dreadful traffic on the Metro did anything to discourage the participants of the “Strong is Beautiful” Campaign Launch, which took place on July 22, 2024 at Kinetix Lab One Ayala. Registration started at around 1 p.m. and the event, which was hosted by Liza Guillion, began at 2 p.m. The event gathered a diverse group of empowered women who celebrated strength, fitness, and self-love.

Liza extended a warm welcome to all attendees and proceeded to present Coach Nelson Ancheta, Kinetix Lab’s Regional Director, who provided a brief overview of Kinetix Lab. Coach Nelson emphasized that Kinetix Lab is deeply committed to the training methods and concept of strength and conditioning. Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of strength and conditioning training for women and men alike, as it is crucial for developing and maintaining physical strength in both the present and the future. Coach Nelson concluded by emphasizing that Kinetix Lab is the best gym to start your fitness journey due to its top-notch coaches, best equipment, and recovery services.

“Strong is Beautiful“ seeks to redefine beauty standards and encourage women to prioritize their physical and mental health. Kinetix Lab thinks that strength is more than simply physical skills; it also includes inner resilience and confidence. To exemplify this uplifting message, Kinetix Lab chose five influential and inspiring women to be the faces of the campaign and were introduced during the event:

Max Eigenmann: a celebrated actress known for her versatility and dedication to fitness.

Janina Manipol: a lifestyle content creator who promotes a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Angeline Rodriguez: a talented writer who uses her words to entertain and inspire.

KC Leyco: a fashion stylist who exudes confidence and style.

Kai Honasan-Del Rio: a gifted musician who embodies strength and artistry.

These women exemplify strength in every aspect and also find pleasure from engaging in strength and conditioning training as part of their physical fitness regimen. One of the female coaches of Kinetix Lab, Coach Jules Pajaron, talked about the “Strong is Beautiful” membership packages:

Conquer PCOS Membership — A comprehensive training program tailored for women with PCOS, focusing on mitigating symptoms related to hormonal imbalance through targeted exercises

Fit & Fierce Weight Loss Membership — A training program crafted for women seeking effective weight loss and body fat reduction

The Strong Moms Membership — A program for mothers who want to build strength, vitality, and healthy lifestyle changes to keep up with physical demands of parenting.

Rising Star Membership — A training program designed for empowered women who want to achieve work-life balance, who lead active and competitive lifestyles.

Train Like an Athlete Membership — A Phase-Based training program for female athletes designed to optimize performance and recovery by synchronizing training phases with hormonal fluctuations across the menstrual cycle.

After the brief program, attendees including actress Glaiza de Castro, lifestyle content creators Jackie Go, Bianca Santiago-Reinoso, Aliza Apostol-Goco, Samantha Valenciano, makeup artist Jia Achacruz, and the members of the flag football team PH Hurricanes consisting of Nina Juan, Bea Ignacio, Nikki Manalo, Pia Reyes, and Gaby Dela Merced joined the core and mobility group training that was coordinated by the women coaches of Kinetix Lab.

To know more about the “Strong is Beautiful” membership packages, Kinetix Lab is encouraging you to visit either of their branches: UP Town Center, The Podium, and One Ayala to have the opportunity to engage in conversation with one of their coaches. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram or visit their official website at https://kinetixlab.com.ph/.

The event was sponsored by Orly Nail Polish, Naturtint Hair Color, Groove Activewear, and Sip & Chugs Coffee.

