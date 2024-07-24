Primeworld Land Holdings Inc. proudly marked a significant milestone with the turnover ceremony of Primeworld District Tower H. The event, held at the resort community’s central amenity area, embraced a vibrant Caribbean theme, adding a festive flair to the proceedings.

Nestled in the heart of Brgy. Agus, Lapu-Lapu City on Mactan Island, Primeworld District stands out as a resort-inspired community, offering a unique blend of comfort and practical luxury. This turnover ceremony signifies the upcoming handover of the Primeworld District’s second residential tower to its homeowners in the coming months, showcasing Primeworld Land’s commitment to delivering exceptional living spaces to its investors.

Primeworld District has quickly established itself as a prime investment choice for both locals and international buyers. With only a few units remaining for sale at turnover date, the project’s strong demand and investor confidence are clear. Ready-for-occupancy units are available with affordable payment plans, making Primeworld District a compelling value-for-money option. Its combination of high-quality living, affordability, and a prime location makes it an ideal choice for those seeking both a home and a solid investment opportunity.

The project has garnered prestigious accolades, including the Best Mid Range Condominium Development at the Dot Property Philippines Awards 2023 and the Grand Winner for Best Affordable Condominium of the Year for Visayas and Mindanao at The Lamudi Real Estate Awards 2023. Additionally, Primeworld Land has been recognized as the Best Boutique Developer for Visayas and Mindanao at the Lamudi Real Estate Awards for the years 2022-2023.

The evening was a delightful celebration of great food, lively music, and camaraderie. Guests enjoyed a spectacular fire dancing performance that enhanced the Caribbean ambiance. The ribbon-cutting ceremony, a highlight of the event, was led by Primeworld Land’s CEO Sherwin Uy. In his welcoming speech, he expressed excitement about welcoming new Tower H homeowners and gratitude for the hard work of the Primeworld team and its partner sellers. He was joined by Primeworld Land’s executives and directors, including Ar. Alex Tan, Mycah Tan, Meche Tan, Nina Tan, Talexis Tan, Nelba Pangilinan, and Jami Lee Laniba.

The turnover of Primeworld District Tower H represents another significant step in Primeworld Land’s vision of creating exceptional living spaces that blend elegance with resort-style living. The community looks forward to welcoming its new residents and continuing its legacy of success.

For more information about Primeworld District and future projects, visit www.primeworldland.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

