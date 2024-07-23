Living in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, particularly Nuvali, just got a little more financially rewarding. The Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa (Laguna), Inc. is rolling out a fantastic interest rate program on time deposits, making it an ideal time to grow your savings.

The Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa (Laguna) is offering an enticing 8.88% interest rate per year for time deposits of over P500,000, which is especially beneficial for the residents of Nuvali in Sta. Rosa, Laguna and nearby areas.

Salmon Co-Founder and Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa Chairperson Raffy Montemayor said its stellar 8.88% time deposit interest rate offer comes with no hidden fees or expiration.

“Our 8.88% time deposit interest rate, available for a 12-month term, is one of the best ways to grow your money. By simply depositing more than P500,000, our customers can benefit from significant returns without any hidden fees or complex requirements, ensuring a straightforward and rewarding banking experience,” Mr. Montemayor said.

To avail of the 8.88% offer, simply visit or call the Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa Head Office at F. Gomez St., Poblacion, Barangay Malusak, City of Sta. Rosa, Laguna, with Edward Dela Cruz as the contact person at (049) 534-1126 or 0997-952-7783.

You can also visit the Bacoor Branch at Evangelista Street, Barangay Daang Bukid, Bacoor, Cavite with Arthur Castor as the contact person at (046) 434-6197 or 0955-861-7848.

Last month, the Bank announced that its total deposits soared by 439% from PHP82 million to PHP440 million and its bank loans increased by 648% from PHP54 million to PHP400 million as of end of May 2024.

“We are making Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa a robust financial institution by infusing more capital in the bank through its parent company, which has attracted notable global investors such as the International Finance Corp. (IFC), Singapore-based private equity fund Northstar Group and Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund (ADQ),” Mr. Montemayor revealed.

