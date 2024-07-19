TONI&GUY Philippines is set to host its first-ever hair show called “TONI&GUY WORLD: A Celebration of Global and Local Creativity.”

The event will take place on July 29, 2024 (Monday) at the Fifth at Rockwell featuring the global hairdressing icons Cos Sakkas, Efi Davies, Francesco Fontana, and Bill Watson.

Founded by brothers Toni (Giuseppe) and Guy (Gaetano) Mascolo in 1963, salon brand TONI&GUY has long been renowned as a global innovator in the hair industry.

To date, the iconic brand has successfully bridged the gap between fashion and hairdressing like no other.

With over 650 salons in 38 countries, TONI&GUY continues to set the trend through its innovative cutting, color, and styling.

The brand remains committed to linking the fashion industry with hairdressing through its partnership with the British Fashion Council, participating in London Fashion Week, London Fashion Week Men’s, and The Fashion Awards.

The TONI&GUY session team works on more than 100 shows a year in key cities around the world, supporting notable designers such as Paul Costello, David Koma, JW Anderson, Giles Deacon, House of Holland, and Mary Katranzou.

TONI&GUY’s Global Creative Director Cos Sakkas, the two-time British Hairdresser of the Year and the current International Hairdresser of the Year, will headline the show while Efi Davies, winner of the 2024 Best International Avant-Garde Collection, will also showcase her extraordinary talent.

“As Creative Director, I get to travel around the world working with hair teams in our global markets,” says Sakkas. “I’m fascinated by the different cultures I come across, each showcasing their unique spin on what beauty is to them. It’s incredibly fulfilling to meet people from all backgrounds, creating looks that enhance the individual style and hair type. I always keep an open mind, ready to embrace new ideas.”

These global hairdressing icons will be joined by Francesco Fontana and Bill Watson, bringing an evening of unparalleled hair artistry and inspiration.

This spectacular event is not only a celebration of the brand’s legacy as a global leader but also a testament to the creativity and dedication that drives TONI&GUY Philippines.

Leading the local creative vision is TONI&GUY Philippines Creative Director, Cherry Reyes, whose expertise and innovative approach will be highlighted throughout the show.

Cherry is dedicated to elevating the hairdressing industry in the Philippines by bringing global hairdressing education directly to Manila. In a field where flying abroad for training can be both inaccessible and costly, this show provides a unique opportunity for local talent to experience world-class education right at home.

To access this world-class event which champions hairdressing education and training in the Philippines, contact 0917-819-5133.

Tickets to the event are priced at P2,500 each.

The event is sponsored by Wella Philippines, Brazilian Blowout, and Label M Philippines.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.