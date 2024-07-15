Philippine Association of National Advertisers (PANA) recently completed its PANA Brand Academy for this year, which participants said was fun, comprehensive, progressive, and relevant.
An essential platform for professional growth for 10 years now, PANA Brand Academy reached a significant milestone with a groundbreaking partnership with the Asian Institute of Management (AIM), offering the first-ever certificate course in the industry, which was attended by nearly 100 participants.
The said collaboration elevated the program’s prestige, offering attendees a unique blend of academic rigor and practical industry insights, with the added bonus of unparalleled discounted rates for those wishing to enroll in post graduate short courses in Marketing and Brand Management giving all finishers credit units and the highly regarded alumni status.
The program featured top-notch speakers, including new-generation industry personalities and world-class professors from AIM, providing unparalleled insights and expertise. Participants gained cutting-edge knowledge on brand building, marketing and advertising trends, strategies, and innovations, ensuring they are well-equipped to tackle contemporary challenges in the field. The diverse lineup of speakers brought fresh perspectives and inspired participants to think creatively and strategically about their brand building approaches.
In the progressive course outline, generative AI took the spotlight many times, alongside other phenomenal industry changes such as new media utilization, content creation, sustainability angles, and omnichannel platforms.
PANA thanks its venue sponsors Concepcion Industrial ConceptStore, Dentsu PH, Tiktok and AIM; case study sponsor Concepcion Industrial; and its event partners Truelogic, AdStandards Council, and 7Eleven. PANA also extends its appreciation to the Brand Academy committee headed by Chrissy Roa of Ayala Land, Inc. with Bea Atienza of Colgate-Palmolive, Mary Julie Balarbar of DLSU and the PANA Secretariat team
PANA invites interested learners to continue their journey towards marketing and advertising excellence with Brand Academy 2025. For more information, regularly visit PANA FB Page or www.pana.com.ph, or message email@pana.com.ph.
Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.
Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.