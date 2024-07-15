Philippine Association of National Advertisers (PANA) recently completed its PANA Brand Academy for this year, which participants said was fun, comprehensive, progressive, and relevant.

An essential platform for professional growth for 10 years now, PANA Brand Academy reached a significant milestone with a groundbreaking partnership with the Asian Institute of Management (AIM), offering the first-ever certificate course in the industry, which was attended by nearly 100 participants.

The said collaboration elevated the program’s prestige, offering attendees a unique blend of academic rigor and practical industry insights, with the added bonus of unparalleled discounted rates for those wishing to enroll in post graduate short courses in Marketing and Brand Management giving all finishers credit units and the highly regarded alumni status.