Human-centric design places people at the heart of architectural innovation. It considers people’s lifestyle needs and aspirations, creating real estate solutions to build a better community living experience.

Keeping its residents in mind, premier real estate developer Federal Land, Inc. integrates human-centric design principles into its latest residential development in Biñan, Laguna, Hartwood Village. By placing the well-being and satisfaction of its residents at the forefront of its masterplan, Hartwood Village becomes more than just a residential development—it becomes a breathtaking sanctuary where the community thrives.

The masterplan principles of Hartwood Village embody Federal Land’s commitment to redefining contemporary living experiences. From the intimate development scale to the careful circulation planning, every aspect is meticulously crafted to emphasize comfort and connection.

Development Scale

Hartwood Village is an 11.3-hectare horizontal residential development, with Phase 1 offering just 110 prime lots. It blends the tranquil allure of suburban living with seamless connectivity to urban conveniences. The intimate footprint allows for a village design that embraces the ethos of exclusivity, creating a haven where neighbors become friends, and every face is familiar. The small development scale fosters a small-town atmosphere, nurturing strong community bonds among neighbors.

Circulation

Hartwood Village is designed with five sub-neighborhood clusters. Each cluster comprises a mere 30 to 49 lots, ensuring that residents have the opportunity to know their neighbors, build trust, and encourage interaction. This sub-neighborhood structure also allows for an easy-to-navigate circulation plan.

Security

Security is paramount in any community, and Hartwood Village is designed with the safety and peace of mind of its residents. The development has a 24-hour security and CCTV surveillance system. Moreover, the small-scale development nurtures a close-knit environment where residents can easily be acquainted with fellow homeowners—an invaluable asset in an age where security is too often sacrificed at the altar of expansion.

Pedestrian Mobility

Navigating Hartwood Village’s roads will be a breeze, thanks to a thoughtfully planned Living Street Concept shaping the development’s thoroughfares—wide pavements with planting strips, safe bike lanes, and ample parking bays. Hartwood Village also limits its streetscape to four lanes for the main spine road and two lanes for the local roads and sub-neighborhoods, effectively moderating traffic flow to ensure that residents can move freely and safely, whether on foot or two wheels.

Parks and Open Spaces

At Hartwood Village, nature takes center stage, providing residents with lush green spaces and tranquil parklets to unwind and connect with the great outdoors. There is always a space for greenery – the Central Amenity Park, linkage parks connecting sub-neighborhood clusters, or pocket parks – within walking distance of every doorstep. Here, residents are invited to connect with nature and each other, fostering a sense of community that extends far beyond their front doors.

Masterplanned Community

Hartwood Village is part of Federal Land’s newest township development. Meadowcrest is a 48-ha multi-use, masterplanned community offering a distinct lifestyle and business environment that is intimate yet complete. Its quaint residential enclaves, commercial hubs, and lush green spaces are designed to support a multitude of functions that cater to the needs and aspirations of the residents.

The intimate footprint allows Meadowcrest to utilize the 15-minute urban planning concept through its walkable, human-scale design with integrated pedestrian and dedicated bike lanes amongst lush tree canopies, scenic landscaping, and dedicated parklets.

At Hartwood Village, human-centric design is not just a philosophy—it’s a way of life. By prioritizing the needs and aspirations of its residents, Federal Land crafts more than just a subdivision; it is a vibrant, thriving community where every individual is valued and every connection is cherished.

Hartwood Village will be open to the public this July. To learn how you can reserve a premium residential lot at Hartwood Village and be one of the few residents of this rare community, visit www.federalland.ph or email invest@federalland.ph to book a private viewing at the Hartwood Village Visitor Center located on-site in Brgy. Malamig, Biñan, Laguna.

