The Global Youth Summit (GYS), held annually by SM Cares and Global Peace Foundation (GPF) to inspire youth leaders to become catalysts for change, recently concluded its South Luzon leg which took place from June 8 to June 22, 2024 across SM Malls in Southern Luzon.

The GYS is an annual event that provides the youth with opportunities to use your voice, share your ideas, and help create long-term and sustainable solutions to the most pressing problems and challenges affecting you today.

1 of 5

With the South Luzon leg concluded successfully, SM Cares and GPF are now gearing up for the Mindanao Leg of GYS. If you’re a Mindanaoan youth leader and you want to use your voice to help address the problems affecting you, you can join GYS events to be held in the following venues: SM CDO Downtown on July 6, 2024; SM City General Santos on July 9, 2024; and SM Lanang Premier on July 11, 2024.

1 of 2

Please visit https://bit.ly/GYSRegistration to learn more about how you can be part of the movement towards a better world for youth like you!

The GYS is one of SM Cares’ numerous Programs on Children and Youth, supporting all 17 UN SDGs. Others include supporting projects with UNICEF and the Book Nook, a free library and community hub where parents and children can bond over books, workshops and activities.

Aside from its Programs on Children and Youth, SM Cares also has programs on the environment, women and breast-feeding mothers, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.

To learn more, visit https://www.smsupermalls.com/smcares/.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.