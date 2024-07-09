A brand new e-commerce business is here to reinvent your shopping experience. Shoppedia previewed its new platform through a thrilling event entitled ‘Shoppedia: Merchant’s Preview (Re-Imagine)’ that happened last June 28, 2024 held at The Heritage Hotel located in Pasay City.

The event aimed to capture the attention of Filipinos, earn the trust of brands, merchants, and investors, and most importantly, build credibility and foster strong relationships with the public.

1 of 2

The said event was hosted by Christine Bersola-Babao, a notable media personality. Attended by prestigious people such as Samira Gutoc, a former member of the ARMM Regional Legislative Assembly; and Dr. Maria Lutgarda Manuela B. Punay, Buri Cu Buri Mu Food Products Trading and the Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors of PEPCo-Pampanga Entrepreneur Producers Cooperative, took their time to give a talk about the ecommerce situation in the Philippines.

1 of 2

The Merchant Acquisition Director of Shoppedia, Jed Carreon, gave warm remarks to welcome the guests; while the Head of Operations, Francis Balagtas, closed the event, leaving a message to the guests to keep anticipating what is more to expect with Shoppedia.

Their team also prepared a special intermission from Jos Garcia and Nolo Lopez to serenade the guests. They even gave an exclusive first look at the AVP, promotional video, and jingle video to the people present at the event.

One of the main highlights of the event was the inspiring speech from Shoppedia’s CEO, Neil La-as. His main goal is to change the trajectory of the e-commerce business in the Philippines, which he quoted, “Together, let us reimagine the future of e-commerce in the Philippines. Let us build a thriving online marketplace that reflects our values, our aspirations, and our unwavering love for our country.”

Join Shoppedia on this exciting journey and elevate your shopping experience with their new platform, designed to bring the best of e-commerce right to your fingertips.

Visit https://shoppedia.ph/ to learn more about them.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.