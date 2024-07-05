Divine Grace Medical Center (DGMC), a Mount Grace Hospital, proudly announces its recent partnership with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) – General Trias City Fire Station. This collaboration is a significant step towards ensuring access to a wide range of medical services, quality healthcare, and value-for-money services for BFP members actively serving in their line of duty, as well as extending the same privilege to their dependents.

The partnership agreement between DGMC and BFP aims to alleviate the burden of healthcare accessibility for the brave men and women of the Bureau of Fire Protection and their families. By providing them with seamless access to medical care, DGMC and BFP underscore the importance of proactive healthcare management for the local first responders.

Dr. Leonard Lao, President of DGMC, emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating, “We have extended special offers on medical services for the agency because we believe that their health is of utmost importance, especially in their line of work.”

This partnership serves as a testament to DGMC’s dedication to serving the community and supporting those who serve and protect it. By joining forces with the Bureau of Fire Protection, DGMC reaffirms its mission to be a pillar of health and wellness in General Trias and beyond.

Divine Grace Medical Center is a secondary 75-bed multi-specialty hospital in General Trias, Cavite, with a vision to be a leader in healthcare within their community. Through initiatives like this partnership with the Bureau of Fire Protection, DGMC continues to strive towards achieving this vision while making a positive impact on the lives of those they serve. For more information: www.divinegracemedicalcenter.com.

