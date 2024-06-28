McDonald’s Philippines is painting the town [and its restaurants], with rainbow colors this Pride Month. Going beyond its iconic arches, McDonald’s is celebrating diversity and inclusivity with special meal deals, informative podcasts, and activations in various Pride events. Since 2021, Love Ko All has been the brand’s Pride platform which highlights that no matter who you are, you are welcome at McDonald’s.

Rainbow Arches and Beyond

Kicking off the celebration is the transformation of one of its flagship restaurants in the country, McDonald’s McKinley West store’s golden arches into rainbow arches, a symbol of Pride and acceptance. Underscoring the path towards inclusivity are also the MBrace Lanes at participating stores in Tagaytay Delos Reyes, Quezon Avenue Ligaya, and California Garden Square. Take a snap and share it on social using the #LoveKoAll.

Expanding its participation in Pride marches across the country, McDonald’s is setting up tents with photo booths and offering exclusive merch, creating opportunities for both allies and potential LGBTQ+ employees to join their team.

Pride March Events

June 15, 2024: Mandaue Pride March at Mandaue Pride Heritage Plaza

June 22, 2024: Love Laban 2 Everyone Pride Festival at Quezon City Memorial Circle

June 29, 2024: Kahilwayan Pride March at Villanueva Municipal Hall, Misamis Oriental

“Love Ko All” Podcast

This year, it is taking on a unique initiative as McDonald partners with Bekenemen Productions to launch the “Love Ko All” podcast. This two-episode video podcast will feature discussions with key opinion leaders in the queer community to talk about topics like representation, self-acceptance, and safe spaces in the workplace. The podcast will be available on YouTube and Spotify starting June 19. Listen in through this link https://bit.ly/BekenemenPodcastLoveKoAllSpotify.

A Message of Love and Unity

“At McDonald’s, we believe that everyone should be welcome and accepted for who they are, and who they love,” said Adi Hernandez, McDonald’s Philippines AVP for Corporate Relations and Impact. “This Pride Month, we are here once again to demonstrate our support to the LGBTQIA++ community. We believe in the importance of celebrating and embracing love in all forms as we aspire that our message of inclusivity and acceptance will be an inspiration for all our crew and customers.”

Customers are encouraged to share their Pride celebration on social media using #LoveKoAll. For more information, visit the McDonald’s Philippines Facebook Page.

