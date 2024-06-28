Horizon Land, the smart value brand of Federal Land, Inc., celebrated another milestone with the topping off ceremony of the second tower of Siena Towers. This marked a pivotal moment in its dedication to providing practical and sensible homes in prime locations for Filipino families.

“The completion of Siena Towers – Tower 2 is an important milestone for Horizon Land. This construction milestone underscored Horizon Land’s dedication to staying on target for timely delivery and unit handover, ensuring that families can soon enjoy modern living spaces designed with their needs in mind,” said Mr. John Frederick Cabato, Horizon Land Property Development Corporation General Manager.

A modern take on the town of Siena, Italy, where rural charm and progress abound, Siena Towers in Marikina offers safe and family-friendly homes designed to meet the essential needs of the people. Siena Towers – Tower 2 is at its preselling stage to provide fresh new inventory to homebuyers and investors who see high investment potential in practical and affordable developments in prime areas.

To learn more about Siena Towers, join the Horizon Land’s Tahanan Grand Open House on June 29, 2024 (Saturday) from 11 am to 7 pm at Le Pavillon in Met Park, Manila Bay Area. Exclusive to this Grand Open House event, Siena Towers property investors can get as much as P1.6 million worth of discounts or freebies.

Visit www.horizonland.ph or email hello@horizonland.ph.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

