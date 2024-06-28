Luxury living redefined with sustainability at heart

With the recovery and rising prices of units in the real estate market, there is an opportunity for further growth and investment not only for those seeking homes but also for those seeking profitable ventures in the property market. Luxury housing, in particular, is rapidly emerging as a lucrative business for many developers who are eager to capitalize on the demand for high-end properties and the potential for substantial returns on investment.

Known for its fusion of elegant luxury residences and sustainable practices, the Banyan Group is set to debut its first residence in the Philippines with Banyan Tree Manila Bay. Overlooking the beautiful basin of the country’s capital, the first phase of the group’s first venture will be located in Parañaque City, ensuring easy access to major business districts, cultural attractions, and entertainment hubs.

In an interview with BusinessWorld, Banyan Tree Manila Bay Chief Operating Officer Martin Taylor revealed that the initial discussions to develop the Banyan Tree Manila Bay Development Project happened more than five years ago and resulted in the construction of the project. Development commenced even before their grand launch at the Cove Manila in Parañaque last June 25.

“We actually purchased the land towards the end of 2018, quite a while before the pandemic. We started looking at how we could develop it, who we could partner with, and who we could talk to. We were actually very fortunate that Banyan Tree showed an interest in coming to the Philippines, so we were able to make the connection. And they liked the location because of the famous Manila Bay Sunset,” Banyan Tree Manila Bay Technical Director Anthony James added.

With luxury units offering panoramic views of the bay and the city’s skyline, Banyan Tree Manila Bay will also feature sustainable high-end finishes as well as modern and luxurious amenities such as 24-hour concierge services, a rooftop garden with stunning views, infinity pools, and water features, state-of-the-art fitness center, and children’s play areas, among others.

True to the Banyan Tree’s brand, the residence will be constructed using where possible Indigenous local-purchased materials along with energy-efficient designs. Mr. James noted that most of the materials used in the development will be locally sourced to help other Filipino brands.

“Everything we do inside the units to the comfort rooms will be brought in such a way that everything is bought in the Philippines and supports the Philippines. Even the doors will be made with patterns on them by local artists. Within the corridor spaces, for example, we would make sure that there are designs and artwork designed by local artists.”

Mr. James also noted that the residence exhibits eco-friendly features such as high-efficiency air-conditioning, wastewater recycling, rainwater harvesting, greenery planted inside the development, environmentally friendly cleaning materials, energy-efficient lights, and many more sustainable practices.

He hopes that these initiatives will allow Banyan Tree Manila Bay to attain a platinum certification from the Banyan Tree’s Manila Bay partner for sustainable design certification, EarthCheck, which adopts the most relevant and rigorous global framework for benchmarking and certifying sustainable operations.

Future owners of residential units in the development will also experience Banyan Tree’s renowned hospitality and service, diverse dining options including signature Banyan Tree restaurants, and the Philippines’ first Banyan Tree Spa and Gallery.

Ownership at Banyan Tree Manila Bay will also come with exclusive benefits and privileges through the Sanctuary Club which includes streamlined access to a global network of Banyan Tree resorts and spas.

“We realized that providing the City Hotel is for those who enjoy staying and enjoy the comfort of the Banyan Tree brand… but you can actually own a residence. So that attraction is certainly something that is expanding around the world with regards to Banyan Tree. Their residential developments are increasing, and that combination is a big positive factor with regards to residents and those wanting to enjoy the brand around the world,” Mr. Taylor said.

Banyan Tree Manila Bay is also expected to have commercial units for its residents’ convenience. Like other high-end mixed-use developments in the country, the residence will have upscale retail spaces featuring premium brands and lifestyle concepts, along with spaces for dining, entertainment, supermarkets, and other services. With its meeting rooms and ballroom, the residence will also have Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions features in their hotel segment.

The Banyan Tree Manila Bay will offer a wide range of unit sizes suitable for a Filipino family’s needs, from two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 140 to 260 square meters (sq.m.) to spacious penthouses with a size of around 900 sq.m.

“We are very confident with regards to [completing] the project. With regards to other developers here at the moment, they are moving towards the higher end of the residential spectrum. With that, we are confident that with the Banyan Tree brand, we can deliver something more,” Mr. Taylor said.

Given its status being a prestigious brand with a global chain of luxurious hotels and resorts, Banyan Tree Manila Bay offers an exceptional investment opportunity, promising strong potential for capital appreciation and rental income with the safety and stability associated with one of the world’s most renowned hospitality brands.

Banyan Tree Manila Bay has even partnered with luxury residential and commercial brokerage firm Nest Seekers International to market its brand’s residential towers to a wider international network. Nest Seekers International’s Chief Marketing Officer and Regional Director — Asia Andy Regalado expressed his excitement to work with the residence, in a press release for the grand launch of the property.

“As Manila has become the hottest market globally for prime residential properties, it’s high time that a project like this rises in the city. Not only will it satisfy our clients’ demand for true luxury, such a project will also pave the way for more branded luxury properties to invest in the Philippines, making for a more vibrant luxury real estate market,” Mr. Regalado shared.

Concerning their next ventures in the Philippines, Mr. James said that their focus, for now, is to finish the Banyan Tree Manila Bay. However, he also said that there are already discussions with different parties regarding potential future projects.

The luxury hospitality brand’s debut venture in the country figures to be one of the premier luxury real estate developments in the Philippines. With its commitment to local craftsmanship and eco-friendly practices, the residence promises to be a model of responsible development that supports local communities and ecosystems while still offering world-class features and amenities.

As the project continues its development, Banyan Tree Manila Bay is set to symbolize a compelling investment opportunity bolstered by the prestige and global recognition of the Banyan Tree brand.

