Calling all gamers and Nintendo enthusiasts! Nintendo’s Payday Sale on Shopee is here, and it’s packed with incredible offers that will elevate your gaming experience. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your console or dive into the world of Nintendo for the first time, this sale is designed to delight with up to 40% off on select models and more.

Unbeatable Discounts

Nintendo and Shopee have teamed up to bring you unprecedented savings on some of the most sought-after gaming consoles:

Nintendo Switch Gray Console and Neon Blue Neon Red V2 : Huge savings of 6000 OFF, bringing the price down from Php 17,990 to just Php 11,299 .

Nintendo Switch Mario Red OLED : Save 4000 OFF, reducing the price from Php 19,990 to Php 15,990 .

These discounts are not to be missed, especially for those looking to get their hands on the latest Nintendo consoles. Save more when you check out with Shopee’s Mega Discount Voucher up to Php 1,000 OFF!

Flexible Payments with Spaylater

In addition to these incredible discounts, Nintendo is offering flexible payment options through Spaylater on Shopee. This means you can spread the cost of your purchase over three months with 0% interest, making it easier than ever to bring home your favorite Nintendo console without straining your budget.

How to Take Advantage of the Sale

To make the most of Nintendo’s Payday Sale on Shopee:

Explore Your Options : Consider which Nintendo console suits your gaming style and preferences. Use Spaylater Wisely : Take advantage of the 0% interest payment plan to manage your budget effectively. Apply Mega Discount Vouchers : Ensure you apply any available vouchers during checkout to maximize your savings. Act Quickly : Sales events like these are popular, so don’t hesitate too long to secure your purchase.

Nintendo’s Payday Sale on Shopee is an opportunity not to be missed for anyone looking to elevate their gaming setup. With substantial discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles, flexible payment options through Shopee Spaylater, and additional perks like mega discount vouchers and free shipping, now is the perfect time to level up your gaming experience.

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to Nintendo’s official store on Shopee and browse the offers and secure your favorite Nintendo console at an unbeatable price. Whether you’re treating yourself or shopping for a loved one, Nintendo’s Payday Sale on Shopee promises gaming fun for everyone. Happy gaming!

Shop here: https://bit.ly/SHPNintendoJune2024

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.