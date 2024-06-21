DigiPlus Interactive Corp., through its social development arm BingoPlus Foundation, supports the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s (DICT) vision of creating a digitally advanced and resilient Philippines.

Further reinforcing its commitment to responsible digitalization, the company recently supported the DICT Expo: Bayang Digital, Bagong Pilipinas held last June 3 at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

The Expo was part of a series of activities in celebration of the National Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Month, held June of every year, in accordance with Proclamation No. 1521, series of 2008.

“As we continue to grow our market, we also recognize the need to provide a safer online environment for Filipinos everywhere. As a leading digital entertainment company, DigiPlus, through our Foundation, will continue to support programs, and improve our own initiatives to continuously pursue responsible digitalization in the country,” said Andy Tsui, Digiplus president and Bingoplus Foundation chairman.

This year’s National ICT Month, aptly themed, “Bayang Digital ang Bagong Pilipinas,” emphasized the importance of leveraging ICT and other means to provide efficient government services, enhance cyber safety, and extend limitless opportunities for Filipinos. Expo attendees include personalities from national government agencies, academe, and industry leaders in Information Technology (IT), Communications, and Technology.

Earlier this year, DigiPlus Interactive, through the BingoPlus Foundation, announced its plan to allocate more than P100 million for its advocacies to promote a digitally-advanced and resilient Philippines. Among its advocacy pillars are Technology Education and Responsible Digitalization, done in partnership with the public and private sector.

These programs include FutureSmart Scholarships and The PLUS Factor program to bridge quality education and leadership development with high-potential young tech talents. This National ICT Month, the Foundation also launched the Coding for Kids program to inject fun in STEM learning and inspire the youth to pursue an interest in tech.

Efforts to promote Responsible Digitalization include the Digi Buddy volunteer program to help equip target sectors with the right tools and behaviors as Filipino netizens and a Responsible Gaming campaign to teach the right habits when playing games online, encouraging Filipinos to multiply the fun by keeping it safe in the digital world.

Digiplus Interactive and BingoPlus Foundation will continue to celebrate National ICT month with the DICT by joining its culminating activity — a TechTalk Series with youth leaders, titled “Tech-Ready Youth: Empowering Responsible Skills.”

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.