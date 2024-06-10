Wilcon Depot brings 47 years of industry excellence in home improvement and building needs in Santa Barbara, Pangasinan on June 7, 2024. Continuing its legacy of “Building Big Ideas,” the leading retail giant successfully opened its 95th store nationwide. With only five more stores before reaching the century mark, Wilcon’s #FlyingHighTo100 expansion campaign is on the cusp of completion.

Santa Barbara was abuzz with the grand opening rites of the Wilcon big-box store led by Wilcon Depot executives and joined by Santa Barbara local government officials. SEVP & COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong extends her gratitude to the esteemed guests, local government officials, media partners, suppliers, and customers attending the grand opening. She also expresses her joy that Wilcon’s expansion campaign is nearly complete, with just a few more stores to open, making its premium products and services accessible throughout the country.

Wilcon lives up to its name as the leading provider of high-grade supplies and materials that caters to the needs of Filipino communities. The successful opening of Wilcon’s store in Santa Barbara joins Wilcon Depot-Villasis in delivering customer delight through its product offerings and services in Pangasinan. It also opens employment opportunities and other economic benefits to the town. This is a big step to the continuous development of Santa Barbara and has once again put the town in the list of top investment areas in this part of the region.

Santa Barbara is a first-class municipality located in the central plains of Pangasinan, dotted with historic churches and carries a rich historical narrative. The town’s name pays homage to Santa Barbara, the patron saint of the artillerymen and miners. While it exudes a quaint, traditional charm, Santa Barbara is also a potential hub for business and economic growth. It is well-connected by a network of roads and highways, ensuring easy access for goods and people.

As part of its #FlyingHighTo100 expansion campaign, Wilcon is transforming the construction industry landscape through its commitment to sustainability, innovation, quality, and customer service.

Wilcon’s product line has always been remarkable. Its exclusive and in-house products include Pozzi for trusted bathroom solutions; Hamden Kitchen Appliances, an ideal partner for your kitchen needs; Alphalux, an energy-efficient lighting solutions brand; Kaze, an appliance brand that will help you live a healthy space; Hills, a trusted brand for construction and electrical power tools; P.Tech, your partner for reliable building materials; Rocersa, Emigres, STN Ceramica, Stylish Spanish Tiles with a contemporary interpretation of a classic style; Arte Ceramiche, Verona Tiles, and Saigres, Asian tiles for a more sophisticated home; Energie Ker, Gardenia Orchide, and Novabell, Sophisticated Italian Tiles; Grohe and Kohler for bathroom and plumbing solutions; Franke, convenient kitchen solutions; and Rubi a partner when it comes to tile cutting necessities; and among many other brands, are made accessible in the new Wilcon Depot-Santa Barbara, Pangasinan.

Start building big ideas with Wilcon Depot and shop daily at its newest store from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Visit Wilcon Depot Santa Barbara, Pangasinan located at Zone 3 Mc. Arthur Highway, Ventinilla, Santa Barbara, Pangasinan. Valued customers can also shop online at Wilcon by visiting shop.wilcon.com.ph/.

For more information about Wilcon, visit www.wilcon.com.ph or follow their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or subscribe and connect with them on Viber Community, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Or you may contact Wilcon Depot Hotline at 88-WILCON (88-945266) for inquiries.

