The Philippines’ IT and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) industry has been expanding in recent years. It aims to grow its workforce to 2.5 million by 2028. This underscores the need for innovative HR strategies to ensure the acquisition and retention of quality talent.

With a firm commitment to be the trusted digitalization partner of businesses, Globe Business is ready to provide comprehensive support to IT-BPM companies. Globe’s enterprise arm aims to harness technology to optimize recruitment processes and enhance employee experience.

“We understand the critical role of HR in every organization. Our collaboration with IT-BPM companies ensures they have the right tools to recruit effectively, boost productivity, and foster a positive work environment,” said KD Dizon, Head of Globe Business.

“As your trusted partner in digitalization, we are dedicated to helping your organization thrive and succeed by uplifting employee experiences that mirror customer satisfaction,” she added.

Utilizing the diverse capabilities of Globe’s portfolio companies, Globe Business presents a comprehensive suite of HR solutions curated specifically for the unique needs of the IT-BPM industry. These offerings encompass:

Recruitment

Give HR teams access to a powerful combination of data analytics and digital marketing prowess through Inquiro. This platform enables quick actionable insights and data-driven business decisions, allowing IT-BPM companies to find and engage with potential talent through data-driven and compelling digital campaigns.

Interview Process

Maximize automation to enhance communication with candidates through IVES. This web-based application helps create call flows for automated individual or bulk callouts for more efficient screening, response, and scheduling of applicants.

Hiring and Onboarding

Make recruitment management more efficient and streamline applicant tracking and onboarding using customized applications through Yondu, a top-notch Information Technology (IT)-solutions provider.

Employee Engagement

Power up communication allowance and salary disbursements through Load Up and GCash. Load Up is a platform used to seed internet data and load credits to employees, while Gcash is widely utilized to disburse payroll, incentives, and allowances.

Reward and incentivize employees by providing exclusive digital vouchers as part of the employee engagement programs with the Spark Rewards platform. Employers can then drive talent development, upskilling, and reskilling in the workplace through Training Vouchers.

By providing access to tested technologies, Globe Business equips IT-BPM companies with essential resources to remain competitive locally and globally. These tools are crucial in fostering an efficient and engaged workforce, which is key to the industry’s ongoing success.

IT-BPM companies looking to overcome HR challenges are encouraged to explore Globe Business’ suite of digital solutions and set up a business consultation. To learn more about Globe Business’ HR Solutions, visit https://bit.ly/globeitbpm2024.

