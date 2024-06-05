The leading retail giant in home improvement and building needs brought their household name to Villamonte, Bacolod on May 31. Providing excellent product lines and premium building services, Wilcon celebrates the 94th store opening, nearing the 100th store mark.

Once a vital settlement during the Spanish colonial era, sugarcane plantation is a typical scene along the highways of Bacolod, earning the title of “Sugar Bowl of the Philippines.” The northwestern city on the island of Negros is known for its illustrious people, glorious heritage, culture, and tradition. Known as the City of Smiles, Bacolod is a highly urbanized communication, trade, and service center of the Province of Negros Occidental. It is one of the most progressive and elite cities in the country.

Wilcon strategically set up its new branch in the emerging powerhouse of the province, aiming to support its continuous progress by offering job opportunities and stimulating local employment. After the first arrival of Wilcon in Talisay City, Negros Occidental, Wilcon strives to expand its presence with a second store in the province, providing local residents with convenient access to quality home improvement and construction products, thereby reducing the need to spend travel outside the area.

As part of its #FlyingHighTo100 expansion campaign, Wilcon is transforming the construction industry landscape round the clock to raise the standards of nation-building. This power move distinguished Wilcon in terms of quality, innovation, and sustainability. The 94th store grand opening is a step forward in Bacolod’s growth and development which was graced by Wilcon Depot executives, headed by President & CEO, local government officials, media friends, and industry partners.