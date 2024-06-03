Hisense and Abenson bring unparalleled gaming and entertainment experience with the new Hisense U8K 85-inch Mini LED Pro TV

Finden Technologies, Inc., the Philippine exclusive distributor of Hisense televisions, in collaboration with Abenson, proudly launched on May 29 the highly anticipated Hisense 55/65/75 inch Mini LED TVs and the massive 85-inch Mini LED Pro. This groundbreaking television has quickly earned the title of MVP of TVs in the realms of gaming and entertainment, setting new standards for home viewing experiences.

Held at Abenson Quezon Avenue Flagship Store in Quezon City, the launch showcased Hisense’s latest offering to gamers and entertainment enthusiasts — the standout 85-inch U8K Mini LED Pro TV. With the real time demonstrations, attendees experienced first-hand Hisense 85-inch U8K Mini LED Pro TV’s exceptional performance and immersive visuals featuring its advanced display technology, vibrant colors, deep contrasts, and stunning clarity.

The Hisense U8K Mini LED Pro TV is a testament to the brand’s commitment to innovation and quality. The collaboration with Abenson underscores the brand’s dedication on providing consumers with extraordinary experiences through cutting-edge technology.

The Hisense U8K Mini LED Pro TV 85-inch model has features that fittingly makes it an MVP of TVs:

Mini LED technology provides brighter images with better contrast and deeper blacks.

4K UHD resolution delivers stunning clarity and lifelike detail.

Quantum Dot Color offers a wider color gamut for more vibrant and accurate colors.

144Hz Refresh Rate ensures smooth motion for fast-paced gaming and sports.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos enhance picture and sound quality for a more immersive viewing experience.

Full Array Local Dimming Pro improves contrast by dimming specific zones of the screen.

HDR10+ and HLG Support provides the scene characteristics between bright and dark so that important details can be kept. This enables the TV to reproduce images more realistically, adhering to the creator’s intent.

Game Mode Pro is an advanced gaming enhancement technology which optimizes the gameplay experience with lower input lag, smoother motion, synchronized graphics, and a wide collection of colors from the real world. Providing users with a lifelike gaming adventure.

Built-in Voice Assistant allows easy control of the TV with voice commands.

Smart TV features provide access to popular streaming services and apps.

The new Hisense Mini LED series are competitively priced. The Hisense 55” Mini LED ULED TV 55U7K retails for PhP51,950; the Hisense 65″ Mini LED ULED TV 65U7K is priced at PhP76,450; the Hisense 75″ MINI LED ULED TV 75U7K has a PhP113,450 price tag; and the Hisense 85″ MINI LED ULED TV 85U8K retails for PhP165,000.

Take advantage of the exclusive offers at Abenson

From May 29 to June 30, 2024, customers who will purchase a Hisense Mini LED 65U7K, 75U7K or 85U8K at participating Abenson stores will receive a free abensonHOME Calix Sofa Bed worth PhP11,998 while customers who will purchase a Hisense Mini LED 55U7K will receive a free Hanabishi microwave oven worth PhP3,898.

The exclusive offers are available at Abenson Flagship Stores in Greenhills Madison and Quezon Avenue. Customers may also visit these select Abenson stores in Luzon: Montalban Town Center, WalterMart Dasmariñas, WalterMart Makiling, WalterMart Plaridel, WalterMart San Fernando, WalterMart Sta. Maria, and WalterMart Tanauan.

Hisense corners Global No. 2 spot for TV shipments

Hisense captured the global TV market number 2 spot in terms of TV Shipments in 2023, according to a report by Omdia. This marks the third consecutive financial quarter that Hisense has achieved this prestigious ranking, demonstrating its commitment to delivering superior product quality and exceptional customer experiences.

Hisense continues to lead in the global market, the launch of the U8K Mini LED Pro TV represents a significant step forward in its mission to deliver innovative and environmentally friendly products that enhance the quality of life for millions of families worldwide.

Hisense and UEFA Euro 2024: Beyond Glory

Showcasing its exceptional immersive viewing capabilities, Hisense likewise marked its third consecutive year as an official partner of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) EURO. The partnership underscores Hisense’s dedication to connecting with consumers globally and building trust through its involvement in major sporting events.

During the UEFA EURO 2024, Hisense will take a prominent role across UEFA EURO’s digital platforms, fan zones, and stadiums. Hisense will continue to enhance football fans’ experience by integrating its technologies into the heart of European football.

