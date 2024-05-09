Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is making it easier for subscribers to upgrade to a 5G device as it now offers the latest iPhones in an exclusive partnership with UnionBank that enables customers to get up to P5,000 cashback when they pay using UnionBank credit card.

Open to Smart Prepaid, Smart Postpaid, and Smart Infinity subscribers, customers can get their preferred iPhone at select Smart Stores via zero-interest installment for 12 or 24 months for new UnionBank credit card holders via PayEasy.



Subscribers who don’t have an active or existing credit card yet from UnionBank are eligible for this promo and are entitled to get their first monthly amortization cashback from April 26 to July 7, 2024 when they avail of an iPhone device. Cashback is computed based on the principal cost of the device and their chosen installment term.

The best iPhone deal from Smart



To avail of this promo, Prepaid and Postpaid subscribers must simply apply for a UnionBank Rewards Credit Card and for Infinity, they must apply for the UnionBank Miles+ Credit Card. For a minimum device purchase of P3,000, customers who used their new UnionBank credit card are qualified to avail of 0% installment for 12 or 24 months at select Smart Stores.

Prepaid and Postpaid subscribers may apply for a UnionBank Rewards Credit Card via smart.com.ph/Pages/UBWelcomeGift. On the other hand, Infinity members may apply for a UnionBankMiles+ Credit Card via smart.com.ph/Pages/InfinityUBWelcome.

Subscribers who avail of the promo will then receive up to P5,000 cashback depending on the total cost of their device.



As an added benefit, “No Annual Fees For Life” will also apply to Smart Prepaid and Postpaid subscribers with a new UnionBank Rewards Credit Card if they spend P20,000 within 60 days of card approval. Meanwhile, Infinity members get an additional 30,000 miles with a new UnionBankMiles+ Credit Card P40,000 accumulated spend in the first 60 days of card approval, which may be used to redeem airline miles and enjoy lounge access.

Get the iPhone 15 for as low as P2,033 per month



Under this exclusive offer, customers can get the iPhone 15 (128 GB) for only P2,033 per month for 24 months, or P4,067 per month for 12 months with zero interest rate with a UnionBank credit card. Aside from the latest iPhone 15 series, Smart also offers other select iPhone models, including the iPhone 15 Plus; iPhone 15 Pro; iPhone 15 Pro Max; iPhone 14; iPhone 13; and iPhone 12; and iPhone 11 — also through affordable and flexible payment options.

For Prepaid customers, each iPhone is also bundled with a FREE Smart Prepaid eSIM and Magic Data 99, which comes with 2 GB non-expiry data, allowing customers to connect online and browse their favorite apps right away. On the other hand, Postpaid subscribers may get their dream iPhones via Smart Signature Plans+, which offer data-packed plans for uninterrupted connectivity, perfect for getaways this summer season.

To know more, visit smrt.ph/UBWelcomeGift for Prepaid and Postpaid, and smrt.ph/UBWelcomeGiftInfinity for Infinity.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

