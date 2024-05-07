Spearheads weekly nationwide Job Fairs

In commemoration of Labor Day last May 1, SM Supermalls reaffirmed its commitment to fostering employment opportunities for Filipinos by hosting simultaneous nationwide job fairs. Partnering with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Public Employment Service Offices (PESO), Local Government Units (LGUs), industry associations, and SM Retail, SM Supermalls proudly facilitated these events as part of its community efforts.

As one of the largest job creators in the Philippines, SM Supermalls is dedicated to reducing unemployment by holding weekly job fairs across its extensive network of malls. During the May 1 job fair alone, SM Supermalls welcomed nearly 20,000 job seekers, with a significant number receiving on-the-spot job offers, totaling more than 2,000 newly employed individuals. This demonstrates the effectiveness of these initiatives in connecting individuals with immediate employment opportunities.

SM Supermalls also announced its continued commitment to job creation by hosting weekly job fairs every month until November. These events, held in collaboration with government agencies, industry associations, and private sector partners, aim to provide Filipinos with access to diverse employment opportunities in sectors such as retail, Food and Beverage (F&B), Information Technology (IT), and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO).

“The SM Group is invested in market-leading businesses that are innovative and relevant to the needs of the Filipino, to strengthen the private sector’s role in nation-building,” remarked SM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan. “By hosting weekly job fairs, we are not only connecting individuals with employment opportunities but also supporting the growth of industries crucial to the Philippine economy.”

For more information about SM Supermalls’ upcoming job fairs and employment opportunities, please visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media.

