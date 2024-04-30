A revolutionary technology in digital imaging for detection and treatment of cancer is finally coming to the Philippines very soon. Makati Life Medical Center is the first to bring the uMI 550 Digital positron emission tomography/ computed tomography (PET/CT) system within this year following a historic partnership agreement signed on April 26, 2024 at The Peninsula Manila in Makati City.

Makati Life Medical Center has partnered with medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment company United Imaging Healthcare and healthcare solutions distributors Operista India and Paeonmed Philippines for the acquisition and installation of uMI 550. The cutting-edge medical equipment utilizes the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to make early detection of cancer and more effective treatment more possible.

“The ability to detect cancer at its earliest stages will empower us to intervene with targeted terms, ultimately improving outcomes and saving lives,” said Makati Life Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dennis Sta. Ana during the contract-signing ceremony. “We are not just acquiring a new machine, but also investing in a future where cancer is detected early, treated effectively, and ultimately conquered.”

Revolutionary uMI 550

The uMI 550 produces academic level image quality that facilitates early and accurate detection of cancer. With the aid of AI, the digital PET/CT system brings about exceptional medical images that are clearer and have a larger field of view, to the benefit of medical practitioners and ultimately, the patients.

“The uMI 550 features a unique Integrated Light Guide Digital PET detector, achieving both high resolution and high sensitivity,” said United Imaging CEO Dr. Ju Song Xia, who flew to Manila for the significant partnership rite. “The technical and medical features make it a powerful tool for oncology, cardiology, and neurology scanning.”

Information from United Imaging reveals that uMI 550 offers exceptional imaging clarity and at the same time low-dose and faster whole-body scanning, which could last in as quick as just 8 minutes. The all-digital PET/CT system brings about advantages for patients as well as clinicians.

Early detection and treatment for cancer

“In medical cases when every second counts, the uMI 550 serves as a beacon of hope for patients and their loved ones,” said Dr. Sta. Ana. “Moreover, we are happy to introduce this technology to the country and especially to Makatizens (Makati residents), who will be among the first Filipinos to enjoy uMI 550’s cancer detection and treatment benefits.”

Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay was a witness to the signing of the agreement, which was attributed to her significant vision to make the city a leader in Preventive, Therapeutic, and Rehabilitative (PTR) Medicine. Dr. Sta. Ana said Makati Life Medical Center aligns with the city’s goals to bring a comprehensive healthcare system for Makatizens.

“I was more than happy with the robotic orthopedic innovations at Makati Life. I am now even more excited with this new PET/CT scanner for our Makatizens,” Mayor Binay said.

Makati Life Medical Center is the biggest healthcare public-private partnership in the country. It serves as Makati City’s 24/7 primary health and emergency care provider.

