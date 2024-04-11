Maximizing the latest in technological advancements, the real estate industry has been quick to adopt various property technologies (proptech) into its operations to help open new avenues in advancing the quality of real estate.

Proptech brings forth inventive solutions that enhance buildings — boosting efficiency, streamlining operations, and improving customer experience.

SM Offices, a division of SM Prime, is one of the leading developers in the country that is actively leveraging on such technologies — taking great pride in the proptech solutions it utilizes to slash energy consumption and revolutionizing its space solutions to become more sustainable.

This forward-thinking approach to integrating proptech not only underscores SM Offices’ commitment to ESG goals but also paves the way for innovative adaptations in its infrastructure. In fact, SM Offices recently launched electric vehicle (EV) chargers at three of their office buildings in the Mall of Asia Complex, namely ThreeE-com Center, FourE-com Center, and FiveE-com Center.

By introducing EV chargers in its office buildings, SM Offices takes the next logical step towards reducing environmental impact and enhancing tenant experience.

“Listening to the growing demand from our tenant-partners for more environmentally friendly transportation options, we have proactively installed EV chargers in our properties. This initiative is part of our broader commitment to improving tenant convenience and leading by example in adopting a low-carbon footprint lifestyle. Our efforts are a testament to our belief that green buildings and practices are not merely ethical choices but smart, long-term investments,” said Alexis L. Ortiga, SM Prime Holdings Vice-President and SM Offices Head.

SM Offices has also embraced cutting-edge technologies like the Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) — another technology that promotes energy efficiency by transforming stale exhaust air into fresh outside air. Aside from improved energy efficiency, this system enhances air quality, moisture regulation, and provides cool and clean air to the tenants.

Other technologies in its office buildings include a Building Management System (BMS) and Air Conditioning and Ventilation System (ACVS) equipment, which are used to optimize desired comfort cooling requirements at the least energy and water consumption for both common areas and applicable leased spaces.

National Building Code-compliant Seismic Accelerograph earthquake recording instruments and seismic detection devices are also installed to help ensure the serviceability, performance, and structural integrity of the buildings in the event of earthquakes. During seismic events, these technologies trigger alarms and provide relevant information to ensure that emergency protocols are implemented. Elevators also open at the nearest stop for immediate and proper evacuation of passengers.

“Measures like this are crucial for protecting our tenant-partners and their businesses, offering them peace of mind and a secure working environment,” Ortiga emphasized.

And because time is money, SM Offices employs a Centralized Automated Meter Reading (CAMR) System to perform real-time and automatic meter reading for accurate recording, billing, and analytics. For SM Offices, this is a perfect feature to improve technician productivity and for tenants with spaces in multiple floors to access all data in a single location.

Extending the scope of technological integration beyond the confines of their office buildings, SM Prime also pioneers in the application of proptech to enhance the broader infrastructure that supports their complexes. The implementation of adaptive traffic signals within the Mall of Asia Complex, where the SM E-Com Office Block is located, is a prime example of this expansive vision. These adaptive traffic signals detect vehicles and pedestrians crossing the different road lanes through sensors embedded within the pavement. According to their data, these adaptive traffic signals reduce delays by about 20%, stops by 20%, fuel consumption by 212%, and emissions by 7%.

SM Offices’ transformative use of proptech illustrates the profound impact it has on sustainability, efficiency, and the well-being of its tenant-partners. By integrating advanced solutions within its properties, SM Offices not only reimagines the development and management of office spaces but also sets new benchmarks for environmental stewardship and operational excellence.

“We’re not just looking at immediate benefits. Our focus is on the long-term impact, setting new standards, and inspiring a shift across the industry. Through strategic proptech integration, we aim to create spaces that not only serve our current tenants but also pave the way for future generations,” Ortiga shared.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.