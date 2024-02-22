Two human resource heads from the Globe Group were recently honored as among the most influential HR leaders from the Philippines in the #HRIcons2024 List by ETHRWorld.

Renato Jiao, Chief Human Resource Officer at Globe; and Robert Conrad Gonzales, Chief People Officer at GCash, were among HR executives recognized in the prestigious list — a testament to the leadership strength within the Globe Group and its commitment to driving positive change, promoting diversity and inclusion, and fostering a dynamic workplace culture.

“We extend our sincere congratulations to our HR leaders for their remarkable achievements and invaluable contributions to the HR industry in the Philippines. Their exceptional leadership serves as an inspiration, guiding others and establishing new benchmarks for excellence and innovation,” said Ernest Cu, Globe Group President and CEO.

Jiao, who has been HR chief at Globe for 13 years now, said he was “thrilled and privileged” to be among HR leaders recognized by ETHRWorld this year.

“This honor extends beyond myself and truly underscores the unwavering commitment and teamwork of my amazing team, Globe Group. Our collective effort has sparked meaningful transformation, and I’m sincerely grateful for this humbling recognition,” said Jiao.

Gonzales, meanwhile, thanked ETHRWorld for “recognizing what we are doing in GCash.”

ET HRWorld Southeast Asia’s #HRIcons2024 list recognizes HR leaders who have left exemplary footprints in the world of work and have demonstrated outstanding thought leadership, analytics, and strategic methods in advancing the HR industry.

These leaders leverage technology to improve various aspects of HR management, including recruitment, performance evaluation, and employee engagement.

“Their dedication to innovation and employee engagement and talent development has been recognized by industry peers for the HR Icons Listing. Their leadership has truly made a significant impact in the community and serves as an inspiration for HR professionals across the industry,” said ET HRWorld Southeast Asia.

The curated list was crafted through a combination of received nominations and internal editorial decisions based on the distinguished efforts of the leaders and their organizations in contributing to the overall success of the region.

HR leaders such as Jiao and Gonzales remain at the forefront of the country’s transformative HR journey, playing a vital role in spearheading initiatives aimed at enhancing the employee experience and prioritizing employee well-being. Their efforts are instrumental in driving continuous improvement and achieving organizational success.

To learn more about Globe, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/.

