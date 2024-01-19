The start of the new year is an opportunity to reflect on the accomplishments and lessons from the past year. For Torre Lorenzo Development Corp. (TLDC), 2023 was another banner year, highlighted with launches, openings, and turnovers.

As the company prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2024, here’s a lookback at last year’s noteworthy achievements of the pioneer in premium university residences in the country:

Elevating lifestyles

Torre Lorenzo has always been bullish in the Davao Region. One of its remarkable moves last year is the launch of Crown Residences, its first premium residential development in Davao City. It is part of Tierra Davao, Torre Lorenzo’s integrated-use development that is home to its hospitality developments, dusitD2 Davao and Dusit Thani Residence Davao.

In June 2023, as part of expanding its hospitality portfolio in Manila, the Company opened The Suites at Torre Lorenzo Malate and lyf Malate Manila — two hospitality developments in partnership with The Ascott Limited. Both properties are enjoying good reception from their respective markets.

In September 2023, it started to turn over units of Torre Lorenzo Loyola, a premium residential development in Quezon City, and launched a sequel West Tower right beside it two months after.

In Lipa, Batangas, construction commenced for Merano, the second residential tower in Tierra Lorenzo Lipa.

Powering sustainable luxury

In 2023, Torre Lorenzo also announced that Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort, its flagship hospitality development in Davao de Oro, has started to use clean and renewable solar energy. It unveiled a 756-unit solar farm with an output of 415.8kWp, equivalent to 6,084 trees planted yearly. The energy generated would reduce carbon emissions by 251 metric tons annually.

Enabling more communities

As it continues to grow, Torre Lorenzo also strengthened its efforts to engage with the communities it does business with. Last year, it turned over a child development center and educational materials to the children of Barangay Pindasan, Mabini, Davao de Oro. It also partnered with Montessori educators Corazon Aguinaldo-Lim and Karen Ann Vera for a teacher’s training session for Pindasan’s child development workers.

Education has always been important to TLDC. In its continuing support for the educational needs of its host communities, Torre Lorenzo donated 500 bags with school supplies to public school students in Mandug, Davao City, and Pindasan, Davao de Oro.

It also turned over the second tranche of its scholarship support to the Armed Forces of the Philippines Education Benefit System Office (AFPEBSO) amounting to P1 million. This is part of a partnership agreement to fund scholarships worth P10 million over a 10-year period for college-aged beneficiaries of military servicemen and women who were killed in action.

Forging meaningful partnerships

TLDC forged partnerships to enhance community experiences. Last year, it partnered with De La Salle – College of Saint Benilde Multimedia Art students to help highlight Manila City’s historic and dynamic character on the walls of its co-living residences, lyf Malate Manila.

TLDC also sealed a partnership with the National University Lipa (NU Lipa) in Lipa City, Batangas for the accommodation of the university’s faculty, staff, and incoming students for AY 2023-2024 (foreign and local). The partnership will support the growing demand for quality education and accommodation in emerging urban centers like Lipa City.

Earning industry recognitions

For the third time, TLDC was named as the Best Boutique Developer in PropertyGuru’s 2023 Philippines Property Awards. It also received the following awards during the event: Best Integrated Work from Home Development for 3Torre Lorenzo, Best Co-living Space for lyf Malate Manila, Best Alternative Accommodation Development for lyf Malate Manila.

For the second consecutive year, TLDC was also recognized as one of HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work For in Asia as well as one of the Most Caring Companies in Asia.

A milestone year

2024 is a big year for Torre Lorenzo. As it celebrates its 25th year, it also reaffirms its commitment to its vision of designing for tomorrow, and look forward to exciting things ahead.

It will continue to solidify its position as the pioneer in premium university residences as it diversifies its portfolio with other product categories.

Pipeline projects to watch out for from TLDC in its milestone year includes a residential development in the university belt in Manila that features young and hip spaces for the students in the area.

In Quezon City, plans for a more luxurious and exclusive residential tower within the neighborhood of Torre Lorenzo Loyola is under way.

In Davao, an enhanced sequel to Crown Residences will be introduced to supplement the other developments in Tierra Davao where dusitD2 Davao and Dusit Thani Residence Davao are also located.

The much-anticipated Dusit Princess, the first international-branded hotel in Batangas located at Tierra Lorenzo Lipa will start construction.

“2023 was a good year for Torre Lorenzo. With our pipeline projects in Manila, Lipa, and Davao, we are bullish and are looking to ride our growth momentum this 2024,” says Lorenzo.

