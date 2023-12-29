In the last decade, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) has become one of the top choices for wealth management in the Philippines, as a result of steady and consistent growth, coupled with a commitment to being a reliable banking partner for Filipino individuals and businesses.

Metrobank offers extensive wealth products and services that cater to Filipinos across all life stages — with different goals, risk appetite, and financial capacity.

Metrobank enables clients to invest in an extensive suite of securities and structured products, with the guidance of investment specialists. Through its trust arm, Metrobank’s financial experts strategically manage the clients’ hard-earned money — from growing and diversifying portfolios to distributing wealth to loved ones.

The ultra-high net worth clients are offered the privileges of private banking, wherein Relationship Managers not only tailor-fit solutions to their investment needs but also bring Metrobank’s full capabilities from wealth management to commercial and even investment banking.

These are all delivered by a team of experts that is locally and internationally recognized by publications and institutions such as The Asset, Asiamoney, the Philippines’ Bureau of the Treasury, and the Philippine Dealing System. They were cited for their stellar performance, leadership, and innovation in the investment and private banking space.

The Bank’s wealth management expertise, combined with its leadership and strong track record for success, put Metrobank in the perfect position to guide Filipinos on their wealth journey. Metrobank has taken the next step in supporting Filipino investors by making reliable investment information and wealth advice available online through its platform called Wealth Insights, the first of its kind in the Philippines.

Wealth Insights enables investors, from the novice to the sophisticated, to make informed timely decisions to grow wealth and manage risk through curated market-impacting news, up-to-date commentary and calls on the local and global financial markets, simplified explainers on key economic and financial concepts, and comprehensive actionable ideas across different asset classes particularly stocks, bonds, and foreign exchange currencies.

The Bank has partnered with CreditSights, a leading independent global credits research provider of the Fitch Group, to complement Metrobank’s in-house economic and financial markets research with exclusive market ideas and investment opportunities in global markets, further enriching the wealth of information that investors can access through the platform.

Wealth Insights also serves as a gateway to Wealth Manager, a tool that enables clients to actively manage their portfolio anytime, anywhere.

“Our commitment to our clients does not stop at managing their investments,” said Metrobank. “We want to equip them with the right knowledge and tools to make smart investment decisions that is why we have a team of experts dedicated to growing and managing our clients’ wealth. This is in line with our promise to ensure our clients are in good hands.”

Metrobank’s mission goes beyond its existing clients. “We are empowering Filipinos, not just our clients, with financial wisdom. Anyone interested in investing can read through our market insights and commentaries through Wealth Insights for free,” added Metrobank.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

