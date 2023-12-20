The automotive industry is currently undergoing a significant global transformation due to the increasing awareness of sustainability and the demand for eco-friendly yet luxurious transportation options.

As concerns about environmental impact and climate change continue to grow, automakers are shifting their attention toward developing cleaner, greener, and more sustainable solutions.

Major car brands are now investing heavily in research and development to create innovative and sustainable electric alternatives. As a result, these vehicles are harnessing the power of renewable energy sources, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and diminishing the industry’s carbon footprint.

Lexus, a luxury car brand based in Japan, seeks to address the importance of sustainability, technological innovation, and a seamless driving experience with their first battery electric vehicle (BEV) on the market — the Lexus RZ 450e.

Lexus’ flagship model is designed with precision and purpose, showcasing its commitment to pushing the limits of electric vehicle capabilities as the automotive industry enters the age of electrification.

Lexus Chief Engineer Takashi Watanabe said that the development of RZ strongly emphasizes the delivery of an incredible driving experience.

“The RZ has been developed with the aim of creating a unique Lexus BEV that feels secure to ride in, is pleasing to the touch, and is exhilarating to drive. Our vision is to use electrification technology as a means to enhance fundamental vehicle performance so that we can continue to pursue driving pleasure for all future generations,” said Mr. Watanabe.

Lexus’ electrification

At the heart of the RZ innovation lies the commitment to the Lexus Driving Signature, a philosophy that revolves around elevating the core characteristics of the brand — confidence, control, and comfort — in all driving situations.

Central to achieving this vision was the meticulous design, focusing on enhancing aerodynamics and energy efficiency.

The Lexus RZ boasts an impressive drag coefficient of 0.28 Cd, dedicated to minimizing air resistance by incorporating aerodynamic measures at every level.

The cabin shape is optimized to ensure smooth airflow on the outside and comfort inside. The belt molding sits flush with the bodywork, helping regulate the airflow and stabilize the car. The rear spoiler design contributes to handling and stability in straight-line driving and crosswinds without producing drag. The back door is shaped to adjust the airflow angle from the roof, reducing drag and contributing to the driver’s sense of the car being in firm contact with the road.

To further reduce drag, the car features a fully covered underfloor, with the front section featuring a dimpled surface that helps maintain stability at high speeds, and the rear features fins that direct airflow from the wheels.

Lexus RZ also comes with new e-Axles, the compact motor units used front and rear that work in conjunction with the new DIRECT4 all-wheel electronic drive torque control. The system adjusts the vehicle’s posture, traction, and power distribution according to the driving conditions.

In addition, the engineers and designers of Lexus RZ made it a priority to ensure that the cabin environment was calm and quiet. Lexus applied a three-part strategy: controlling the noise, preventing it from entering the cabin, and paying particular attention to the noise experienced in the rear seats.

The vehicle is equipped with the all-new Lexus Link multimedia platform, enabling faster operation and providing increased functions for connectivity, efficient planning and communication.

The RZ’s cockpit is an evolution of Lexus’ Tazuna concept to offer maximum convenience to the driver, featuring a precise arrangement of meters, controls, and displays that allow the driver to operate the vehicle with minimal hand and eye movements.

Partnering with premium audio equipment brand Mark Levinson, Lexus provides the vehicle with Pure Stage technology, which replicates the distinct sound features of specific performance venues, providing a unique and immersive sound experience. The car’s 10-speaker system ensures high-quality sound reproduction across all genres of music.

Safety features

The RZ also benefits from the latest generation of the Lexus Safety System +, which includes new and enhanced functions that work seamlessly in the context of a battery-electric vehicle, recognizing and responding to a wider range of accident risks.

The Pre-Collision System used by the RZ employs radar and camera technology that has a greater detection range and can recognize a broader range of hazards than before, including the risk of a head-on collision with traffic from the left or right when turning at an intersection.

The Lexus Safety System + package for the RZ also provides an Automatic High Beam or an Adaptive High-beam System (AHS) for automatic adjustment of the headlight beams to achieve optimal forward illumination without dazzling oncoming traffic. The RZ is the first Lexus to be equipped with AHS using a single bi-projector LED headlight.

The RZ uses the smooth and simple e-latch electronic door release system, which is linked to the car’s Blind Spot Monitor to provide Safe Exit Assist. This prevents doors from being opened in the path of cycles or vehicles approaching from the rear. Lexus estimates that this safety feature can prevent more than 95% of accidents caused by hazardous door openings.

Other safety features include the following: Emergency Steering Assist to keep the car stable within its traffic lane; Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) to allow driver to customize inter-vehicle distance setting; Lane Departure Alert (LDA) and Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) to distinguish road markings; Deep Neural Network to recognize 3D objects in adjacent lanes or work zones; Road Sign Assist to recognize highway warning and command signs; and Advanced Park to move the car efficiently into parking spaces.

Battery

The RZ 450e is equipped with a 71.4-kWh lithium-ion battery, which is expected to retain at least 90% of its capacity after ten years of driving. The vehicle achieves energy consumption between 16.8 kWh and 18.7 kWh per 100 km in the combined Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) cycle.

The RZ comes with a compact and lightweight 11-kW onboard charger. When connected to a three-phase power supply, it only takes approximately 6.5 hours to fully recharge the battery. On the other hand, it will take about 10 hours when connected to a one-phase supply. The fastest way to recharge the battery is by connecting it to a DC fast-charging system, which can provide up to 80% charge in 30 minutes.

The all-new Lexus RZ 450e is available in several exterior finishes, including the new Aether Metallic, inspired by the blue sky, and the striking Sonic Copper. It is also available in Sonic Chrome, Sonic Quartz, Sonic Iridium, Graphite Black, and a bi-tone design with a black finish. The vehicle price starts at P4,828,000.

For more information, visit the Lexus website at lexus.com.ph or its Facebook (Lexus Philippines) and Instagram (@lexusph) pages. Android and iOS users can also get the latest updates and premium services via the MyLexus app.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.