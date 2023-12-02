Standard Chartered Bank has announced the appointment of Mike Samson as the new Chief Executive Officer of its Philippines franchise, effective Dec. 1, 2023, subject to regulatory approval. Concurrently, he is also Standard Chartered Bank’s Head of Client Coverage for Philippines and the ASEAN.

‘Glo-cal’ talent

Samson is the second Filipino CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Philippines succeeding Lynette Ortiz. This demonstrates the bank’s recognition of another local talent that is truly global in quality and competency. His extensive banking experience, deep knowledge of the ASEAN markets and strong client relationships will further deepen the bank’s corporate and institutional business in the Philippines.

“Philippines is a strategic part of the bank’s ASEAN network with immense opportunities. My key focus is to drive our strategic agenda and leverage on our strong ASEAN presence to deliver sustainable growth and value for all our stakeholders,” said Samson.

Experienced banker

Samson is a highly regarded banker and has held leadership roles since he joined the bank in 2009. Prior to this appointment, he was the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Australia, in which he successfully helped strengthen the franchise and drive income growth. He was previously the ASEAN and South Asia Corporate Finance Head for Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited and the ASEAN Regional Head for Leveraged and Structured Solutions.

Over his 28-year career, Samson has deep experience working with clients across a broad base of industries, such as insurance, power, infrastructure, oil and gas, telecommunications, media, technology, mining, transportation, airlines, real estate, logistics, consumer goods, and healthcare.

Samson graduated from the Ateneo de Manila University with a BA degree (Honours) in Management Economics, and an MBA degree in Finance and Strategic Management from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. He is an alumnus of the Asian Financial Leaders Programme of the Singapore Management University.

An art enthusiast, he is active in the Singapore arts community and is on the Board of the Singapore Art Museum, and the Governing Council of the NTU Centre for Contemporary Art.

Standard Chartered has been present in the Philippines for over 151 years and is the oldest international bank in the country. The bank has played a key role in helping fuel the Philippines’ trade, economy, and markets, participating in the country’s public-private partnership projects, as one of the bookrunners in the Republic’s sovereign bond issuances, developing and growing capital markets, acting as a Sovereign Ratings Advisor and supporting corporate clients’ growth into international markets.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.