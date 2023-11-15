MicroSourcing CEO Haidee Enriquez took the stage of the Marriott Grand Ballroom amidst a round of applause and cheers.

She was deeply honored when recently named one of Asia CEO’s 12 Woman Leader Circle of Excellence awardees.

Now, the dynamic leader has gone a step further by being crowned the ‘Woman Leader of the Year’ at the grand ceremony in Manila.

The largest event of its kind in Southeast Asia, the Asia CEO Awards celebrates the industry leaders and organizations shaping the Philippine business landscape and making significant strides in their respective industries.

Enriquez, radiant in her Filipiniana mermaid ensemble adorned with patriotic splashes of red, yellow, and blue, accepted the award with over a thousand eyes on her at the Marriott Manila Grand Ballroom. She paid tribute to the countless people who had supported her during her rise from a rural schoolgirl to a Harvard Business School alumna and a recognized and multi-awarded leader and professional.

Drawing from the wisdom of Nobel Peace Laureate Desmon Tutu, she said, “You stand out in a crowd only because you have these many, many people carrying you on their shoulders”.

“And there have been many who have carried me on their shoulders as I journeyed from a small, remote barrio in Palawan where I was born and raised to this illustrious venue, surrounded by all of you beautiful people. I share this honor with them.”

The Woman Leader of the Year, one of the award categories, recognizes the successful careers of Filipino women who have contributed to the country’s economy and social status, and Enriquez also paid tribute to other women leaders.

“The struggles and the triumphs of every woman leader here tonight are a resounding testament to the fact that yes – the Filipino can, and yes – the Filipino women can,” she declared before closing her speech in her Palawan tribe’s Cuyunon language.

“Matamang salamat kanindong tanan (thank you very much to all of you).”

Enriquez, known for her unique blend of being strategically results-oriented, decisively antifragile, and collaboratively innovative, is also a staunch champion of community development and touching lives beyond the corporate realm.

Having been born and raised in a remote barrio, she strives to ensure that growth and opportunities extend beyond the bustling metros. Enriquez led MicroSourcing’s countryside expansion to ensure business continuity and sustainability, steering the company to open two service delivery centers in Cebu, two career hubs outside of Metro Manila, and a country-wide recruiting strategy through a work-from-home option for associates.

To date, 59% of MicroSourcing’s employees are situated outside of Metro Manila, from the northern cities of the Ilocos Region to Mindanao.

Under Enriquez’s leadership, MicroSourcing’s corporate social responsibility initiatives have also created positive change in the lives of more than 10,000 individuals and their communities.

The Asia CEO Awards, now in its 14th year, continue to grow in stature and recognition, having received a staggering 700-plus nominations this time around from the nation’s most influential leaders and organizations. The event and Enriquez’s achievement both serve as shining examples of the thriving business landscape in the Philippines.

“We continue to take bigger, bolder, and better steps towards growth, and that journey we share with the IT-BPM industry and our fellow Filipinos,” said Enriquez.

