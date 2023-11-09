In a world driven by digital transformation and powered by artificial intelligence (AI), supply chain, procurement, and logistics professionals are gearing up for one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the year: PASIAWorld 2023. This prestigious annual educational conference, organized by the Procurement and Supply Institute of Asia (PASIA), is set to be held on Nov. 15-16, 2023, at the opulent Manila Ballroom, Marriott Hotel, Manila. Under the theme, “ASEAN Supply Chain Synergy in the AI Era for Cohesion and Growth,” PASIAWorld 2023 promises to be an unparalleled gathering of industry leaders and innovators.

PASIAWorld, known for its commitment to advancing the fields of supply chain, procurement, and logistics, has chosen an apt theme for its 2023 edition. In a world where the lines between technology and commerce are increasingly blurred, and supply chains span continents, the spotlight is firmly on harnessing the potential of AI for cohesion and growth in the ASEAN region.

The two-day event is designed to provide a unique platform for attendees to explore, collaborate, and learn from the brightest minds in the industry. Key features of PASIAWorld 2023 include:

• Best Practices: The event will feature sessions or presentations by experts in the field who can share on sustainable and responsible practices in supply chain, procurement, and logistics.

• Learning Opportunities: The conference includes educational sessions, which can help professionals acquire new skills, knowledge, and insights. They can engage in knowledge sharing sessions, workshops, and discussions that can expand their understanding of the subject.

• Meeting Solutions Providers and Suppliers: PASIAWorld 2023 will feature exhibitions or trade shows where delegates can interact with companies and suppliers offering products or services relevant to their industry. This can help them identify new solutions or products that can benefit their work or projects.

• Access to Knowledge Experts: The conference will bring together an impressive roster of experts, executives, and thought leaders. These individuals will provide invaluable insights into the challenges and opportunities presented by the AI era in supply chain, procurement, and logistics.

• Fun and Engagement: PASIAWorld is not just about talks; it’s about action. Attendees can participate in workshops and panel discussions to delve into specific topics and explore practical solutions. Themes include AI-driven supply chain optimization, sustainable procurement, and the future of logistics in the digital age.

In the age of AI, collaboration and innovation are paramount for the future of our industry. PASIAWorld 2023 will be the platform where ideas are shared, connections are made, and the path forward is illuminated. We are dedicated to ensuring that this event empowers professionals with the knowledge and strategies they need to thrive in an era of unprecedented change.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this transformative event as the ASEAN region and the world at large navigate the complex, exciting, and transformative landscape of the AI era.

To register or gather more information about this conference, click here: https://tinyurl.com/PASIAWorld2023 or send an email to info@pasia.org.

