Aboitiz InfraCapital’s LIMA Estate, the leading smart and sustainable industrial-anchored estate in Asia, has clinched the Smart City Award at the inaugural ESGBusiness Awards, held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. This accolade recognizes LIMA Estate’s efforts in seamlessly integrating innovation with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into its smart city initiatives—driven by a strong commitment to transform Lipa-Malvar, Batangas into a thriving, next-generation economic hub.

Through strategic partnerships with global urban infrastructure experts and Aboitiz Data Innovation, LIMA Estate has successfully implemented a comprehensive suite of smart city features, that focuses on enhancing the liveability, resilience, and sustainability of its community.

A standout initiative within this portfolio is the Central Estate Command Center, a facility equipped with technology for real-time monitoring and management of estate functions. This command center ensures swift and efficient response during emergencies while optimizing traffic management, energy use, and security.

LIMA Estate’s commitment to the smart city model is exemplified by its substantial strides toward achieving net zero emissions. Notably, the LIMA Central Business District boasts an impressive 63% off-site renewable energy utilization. Meanwhile, The Outlets at Lipa achieves a commendable 43% on-site energy utilization and its 1.5-megawatt peak rooftop solar panel system offsets 31,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually, equivalent to planting 1.4 million trees. Furthermore, the estate has laid out plans to transition all future buildings within the LIMA Office Park to rely on 100% renewable energy sources.