Almost all Filipino families strive to have a home they could call their own—a reminder of their hard work and of dreams fulfilled. A home is also a wise investment, a gift that can be passed down to the next generation.

It takes a lot of time, energy, and resources to choose the best place that you can call your home. Among the major considerations are the safety and well-being of your family in all aspects, including disaster preparedness.

The Philippines, however, is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world. Located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, it is highly susceptible to seismic and volcanic risks. The country is also subject to the world record of typhoons every year, averaging about 20 annually.

Last year, the World Risk Index, a part of the annual risk report which calculates the disaster risk for 193 counties, showed that the Philippines has the highest disaster risk, with an index score of 46.82.

These disasters have an impact on every Filipino and their families, damaging infrastructure, including personal properties, year after year.

Your house is no exception.

No matter how careful and prepared a homeowner may be, damages are inevitable. But you are not completely helpless. There are ways to secure that things you have worked hard for.

You can protect the home of your dreams with property insurance.

Six decades of committed, compassionate, genuine service

For the past 60 years, Cocogen Insurance Inc. has consistently been among the country’s top ten general insurance companies, an industry with over 50 players.

Cocogen has evolved into a company that offers a wide array of quality and innovative insurance solutions designed to protect everything a Filipino values—from something as priceless as your loved ones and yourself, to your hard-earned assets such as your business, your car, and yes, your home.