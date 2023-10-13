Almost all Filipino families strive to have a home they could call their own—a reminder of their hard work and of dreams fulfilled. A home is also a wise investment, a gift that can be passed down to the next generation.
It takes a lot of time, energy, and resources to choose the best place that you can call your home. Among the major considerations are the safety and well-being of your family in all aspects, including disaster preparedness.
The Philippines, however, is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world. Located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, it is highly susceptible to seismic and volcanic risks. The country is also subject to the world record of typhoons every year, averaging about 20 annually.
Last year, the World Risk Index, a part of the annual risk report which calculates the disaster risk for 193 counties, showed that the Philippines has the highest disaster risk, with an index score of 46.82.
These disasters have an impact on every Filipino and their families, damaging infrastructure, including personal properties, year after year.
Your house is no exception.
No matter how careful and prepared a homeowner may be, damages are inevitable. But you are not completely helpless. There are ways to secure that things you have worked hard for.
You can protect the home of your dreams with property insurance.
Six decades of committed, compassionate, genuine service
For the past 60 years, Cocogen Insurance Inc. has consistently been among the country’s top ten general insurance companies, an industry with over 50 players.
Cocogen has evolved into a company that offers a wide array of quality and innovative insurance solutions designed to protect everything a Filipino values—from something as priceless as your loved ones and yourself, to your hard-earned assets such as your business, your car, and yes, your home.
Future-proofing your home
Cocogen proudly announces its invaluable partnership with Sta. Lucia Realty and Development, one of the country’s leading real estate developers which prides itself in meaningful, quality projects.
It cannot be overstated how getting a reliable property insurance is a must in building your dream home. And Cocogen Insurance, Inc. continues to promote financial resilience and property protection through its partnership with Sta. Lucia Realty and Development, insuring the homes in all property developments of the real estate conglomerate.
Through a memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed by the key executives of both companies, Cocogen is now the insurance partner of all future home developments of Sta. Lucia.
Cocogen President and CEO, Atty. David Padin and Chief Strategy Officer, Atty. Paolo Somera, attended the MOA signing alongside representatives from Sta. Lucia Land: Vice President for Finance Mark Davies Santos, Treasury Head Kathleen Alcantara, Assistant Corporate Secretary, Atty. Crystal Prado, and Project Admin Officer Ronald Tan.
“Cocogen undertakes the responsibility to be the safety net of our newly shared client,” Atty. Somera stated on the newly established partnership with Sta. Lucia.
Cocogen’s residential property insurance covers houses against damages caused by fire and lightning. It also provides optional cover against natural calamities.
Currently, Cocogen has 34 fully-operated branches located in key cities and localities nationwide, all with the shared goal to be your reliable and trustworthy partner by providing simple and innovative products, and excellent services with a heart.
For more information about Cocogen Insurance, visit its official website at www.cocogen.com. — Johanna L. Añes-De La Cruz
