PLDT Enterprise is calling on innovation enthusiasts and forward-thinkers to mark their calendars for a digitally transformative experience.

The corporate business arm of PLDT, the country’s largest integrated telecommunications group, announced that PH Digicon 2023 is set at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay this Oct. 12 to 13.

A digital convention where global industry mavens, thought leaders, and pioneers in technology come together to help drive technological enablement for enterprises, PH Digicon has served as a hub for innovation, digital transformation, and technology advancements in the Philippines.

As with previous renditions, the PLDT Group and PLDT Enterprise are hosting the highly anticipated annual meet.

The last PH Digicon in 2022 saw over 2,700 delegates from multiple countries with over 2,200 companies participating. Building on that success, the upcoming event is poised to raise the bar even higher.

For 2023, the theme “VISION: Reimagine Tomorrow’s Enterprise” reflects the goal to empower tomorrow’s tech titans and enterprises, ignite future-forward thinking, explore cutting-edge technologies, and inspire leaders and business owners to drive success in the evolving business landscape.

“This theme aligns perfectly with our overall VISIONARIES brand campaign of inspiring visionary leadership and innovative thinking, which are essential for navigating the digital landscape,” said Chet Alviz, Vice President and Head of Enterprise Marketing of PLDT Enterprise.

Meanwhile, today’s technology giants are among PH Digicon’s esteemed event partners.

Zaza Soriano-Nicart, Managing Director, Cisco Philippines, explained how Cisco is proud to be part of PH Digicon 2023, saying, “we look forward to collaborating with tomorrow’s innovators to drive meaningful change.”

Adam Liu, Vice President of 5G & LTE FDD Domain of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. echoed the sentiment. “Huawei is committed to being a catalyst for digital transformation. We’re thrilled to be part of PH Digicon 2023 in shaping the future of technology,” he said.

And Daniel Jaeger, Vice President of South East Asia of Nokia, similarly said, “We are delighted to join PH Digicon 2023 in their vision for a digital future. As a B2B technology innovation leader, Nokia plays an active role in shaping it. Together, we will pioneer innovative solutions that revolutionize businesses and realize the potential of digital in every industry in the Philippines.”

For his part, Mitch L. Locsin, First Vice President and Head of Enterprise and International Business Groups of PLDT and Smart, expressed his excitement over the coming conference.

“We’re thrilled to bring together visionary leaders, business owners, and professionals to explore the dynamic intersection of humanity and technology. Our aim is to empower enterprises across various sectors to embrace forward-thinking strategies and the latest technological advancements,” said Locsin.

At PH Digicon 2023, attendees can look forward to:

Innovation Showcase: A chance to witness groundbreaking solutions from the top 10 startups, focusing on areas like IoT, AI, 5G, and automation.

A chance to witness groundbreaking solutions from the top 10 startups, focusing on areas like IoT, AI, 5G, and automation. Immersive Experience: The Digi Grounds offers a captivating journey, crafted to provide a dynamic experience.

The Digi Grounds offers a captivating journey, crafted to provide a dynamic experience. Cutting-Edge Technologies: Dive into the creative booths of the MVP Group and its technology partners at the Digi Booths.

Dive into the creative booths of the MVP Group and its technology partners at the Digi Booths. Insightful Tech Forums: Learn about the latest tech developments, engage with industry innovators, and hear success stories from enterprises that have deployed outcome-based solutions.

Learn about the latest tech developments, engage with industry innovators, and hear success stories from enterprises that have deployed outcome-based solutions. In-Depth Discussions: Engage in insightful conversations at the Digi Hub, focusing on stakeholder management and sustainability.

Engage in insightful conversations at the Digi Hub, focusing on stakeholder management and sustainability. Support for SMEs: The SME Zone will feature booths and mentoring sessions with seasoned business experts.

Another event highlight, Simon Sinek, a renowned speaker and author of bestselling books on leadership and innovation, will address attendees on the topic of “VISIONARY LEADERSHIP” in an exclusive live broadcast. His insights into leadership have inspired millions worldwide, making him the ideal keynote speaker for PH Digicon 2023’s vision.

“I’m deeply impressed by the Philippines’ growing digital footprint in the region. The enthusiasm for innovation and the commitment to harnessing technology’s power are truly remarkable. It’s a privilege to be part of PH Digicon 2023, and I look forward to addressing the conference attendees, sharing insights, and exploring the limitless possibilities that lie ahead for the Philippines in this digital era,” Sinek said.

Day 1 and Day 2 of PH Digicon 2023 are set to be a whirlwind of innovation and collaboration.

On Day 1, Oct. 12, attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Digi Grounds, a space crafted to offer a dynamic journey through the latest in digital advancements. The Digi Booths and Digi Hub will be the epicenters of cutting-edge technologies and in-depth discussions, fostering a rich environment for learning and networking.

The SME Zone will be a haven for budding entrepreneurs, offering them a platform to connect with seasoned business experts and gain insights to fuel their entrepreneurial visions.

Day 1 will also feature high-level keynote presentations, including that from Sinek. The evening will culminate in a Fellowship Night, a grand event designed to foster connections and celebrate the spirit of innovation.

Moving into Day 2 on the 13th, the spotlight will be on the PLDT and Smart Innovation Challenge, where the top 10 startups will showcase their groundbreaking solutions. The day will also feature Tech Leadership Forums, offering deep dives into key technology trends and industry advancements, particularly on data centers, multi-cloud, AI, and smart cities. The event will wrap up with a Networking Night, providing a perfect setting for delegates to broaden their connections and interact with the brightest minds in the industry, setting the stage for future collaborations and partnerships.

The two-day event kicked off with a media launch on Sept. 29, also at the Marriott Grand Ballroom.

With a blend of immersive experiences, networking opportunities, and a lineup of esteemed speakers, PH Digicon 2023 promises to redefine the digital horizon. It is the definitive place to be for those eager to be at the forefront of the coming digital transformation.

“PH Digicon 2023 is not just an event; it’s a movement. We’re creating a platform where innovation meets inspiration, and we invite everyone to be a part of this transformative journey,” said Victor S. Genuino, President and CEO of ePLDT, the ICT subsidiary of PLDT.

PH Digicon 2023: Vision is powered by Amadocs, Cisco, Huawei Technologies Phils. Inc., Nokia, Google Cloud, Samsung, ZTE Corporation, Avolution, Inc., Fortinet, Soprano Design, CSG, Dell Technologies Philippines, Ericsson and Maya Philippines, Inc.

