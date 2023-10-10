Headlined by Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Mr Heng Swee Keat, ITAP 2023 will convene over 18,000 global Industry 4.0 leaders, solution providers and delegates from Oct. 18 -20 at Singapore EXPO

The sixth edition of Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) will be the launchpad for over 50 new-to-market and new-to-region products and solutions set to transform the region’s advanced manufacturing sector.

Organized by Constellar with international partner Deutsche Messe, ITAP 2023 will focus on three key dimensions: Sustainability, Optimising Manufacturing Efficiency, and Supply Chain Resilience; convening over 300 exhibitors, 100 speakers and 18,000 delegates, trade visitors and attendees from Oct. 18-20 at Singapore EXPO.

Guest-of-Honor Mr. Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, will be launching the event at its opening ceremony on Oct. 18.

“Recent disruptions have placed a greater impetus for manufacturers and businesses in the global supply chain to adopt new technological innovations and sustainable solutions to remain competitive. As the region’s leading marketplace for connecting businesses, ideas, and networks in the advanced manufacturing sector, ITAP 2023 continues to be the preferred platform for industry players to discover Industry 4.0 innovations and gain insight to how emerging technologies such as AI and digital twins contribute to the accelerated pace of industrial transformation experienced in many sectors today,” said Paul Lee, Chief Executive (Markets) at Constellar.

Key product highlights will be showcased at the I4.0 Tech Capsule stage on the ITAP 2023 exhibition floor, including direct current grids by LAPP Asia Pacific to increase energy efficiency and cost savings for industry 4.0 solutions, a unified data collection and analytics platform by Litmus Automation to make sense of industrial data, as well as Profet AI which empowers organizations to efficiently implement AI solutions that address daily production and business needs.

Spanning 20,000 sq.m. across two halls, the exhibition will also feature made-in-Singapore innovations such as a new plug-and-play IoT-powered Ops-analytics Solution by Auk Industries, an AI-powered AR platform by Clemvision combining machine vision with human dexterity, as well as the industry’s first mobile robot-powered dual-unit picking station.

“For the past five years, ITAP has played an important role in bringing together manufacturers from the Asia-Pacific region to connect with global technology leaders game on meeting the industry’s changing needs. I’m confident that this year’s edition of ITAP will continue to be a critical platform in fostering international collaboration, catalyzing cross-border innovation and further advancing manufacturing capabilities for a better, brighter future,” said Dr. Jochen Köckler, Chief Executive, Deutsche Messe.

Event Highlights

Global industry leaders, decision makers and key players in the region’s business ecosystem will be joining the robust three-day conference program at ITAP 2023, with highlights such as the Industrial Transformation Forum, the invitation-only Future of Manufacturing (FOM) CXO Summit, and the Industrial Innovation Stage.

Expert speakers at ITAP this year include President of Boeing Southeast Asia Alex Feldman, Global CTO of Smart Manufacturing, Edge Compute and Digital Twins at DELL Technologies Todd Edmunds, Managing Director & Co-Founder of Semodia GmBH Anna Menschner, Head of Enterprise ASEAN at Amazon Web Services Vikram Rao, Senior Director Factory Automation Sales Asia-Pacific of Siemens Digital Industries Sascha Maennl, and General Manager Logistics Technology Business of Cainiao Candice Yuan.

On the exhibition floor, delegates and trade visitors can explore cutting-edge technologies and learn from use-cases at interactive experience zones, as well as join off-site tours to leading innovation centers and advanced factories in Singapore. ITAP 2023 Founding Sponsor Siemens will also be presenting solutions such as the open digital business platform Siemens Xcelarator with a curated portfolio of products, services and solutions, as well as Industrial Operations X, which helps to accelerate the engineering, execution and optimization of industrial operations.

Siemens will also showcase how it is applying its industrial automation and digitalization solutions to a vertical farm from local startup Artisan Green, boosting the farm’s operational efficiency and productivity. Additionally, visitors to the Siemens booth at ITAP 2023 can meet with the winners from Siemens’ “This is Industrial Edge” competition, who will be showcasing solutions that can either improve manufacturing processes and/or sustainability, using Industrial Edge products.

“As a conference that is designed and curated to help companies start, scale and sustain their adoption of Industry 4.0 processes and solutions, ITAP is the perfect platform for Siemens to show how we are combining the real and digital worlds to help our customers become more competitive, resilient and sustainable,” said Isabel Chong, Head of Siemens Digital Industries ASEAN.

ITAP is also excited to welcome global semiconductor leader Analog Devices as the Platinum Sponsor at the event for the first time. “As the prime event that brings together leading players and stakeholders across the manufacturing value chain, ITAP is the go-to platform for Analog Devices to showcase our innovation and manufacturing capabilities that create long-term value for our customers,” said Jerry Fan, Senior Vice-President, President of Asia Pacific for Analog Devices.

If you’d like to attend ITAP 2023, click here to register.

To check out the key topics and speakers at this year’s ITAP, click here.

