From clothes and appliances to groceries and utilities, almost anything can be bought online nowadays — and many Filipinos are doing just that. In line with its commitment to uphold safety and security across its operations, the Philippines’ #1 finance super app GCash offers ‘Online Shopping Protect’ (OSP) via GInsure to help Filipinos purchase online, worry-free.

GCash, in partnership with Chubb Insurance, offers OSP as the answer to every Filipino’s need to protect themselves against fraudulent sellers, especially with double-digit sales being launched left and right this Christmas season. For only P34, users can have 60 days of coverage of up to P20,000 for all their online purchases. The insurance covers scenarios when orders are not delivered, accidentally damaged, not as described, or stolen.

This insurance is pre-ticked when GCash is chosen as the mode of payment, making it possible to seamlessly incorporate protection coverage into online transactions done across 1,500 online shops, including popular e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Zalora, and TikTok.

“While we continue working towards making our finance for all vision a reality, we also want to ensure we protect our customers in every way possible. With OSP, we aim to lessen fraudulent incidents such as delivery scams for items that are paid with GCash. We also made sure this is made affordable and accessible for all via GInsure,” said Winsley Bangit, GCash Vice President for New Businesses.

When shopping online, users simply need to proceed to checkout and retain the pre-ticked box below which explains the coverage of the product. Next, proceed to pay the amount and check out your purchased items. It’s quick and easy!

Life setbacks could crop up at any moment, and there’s no denying that you will have greater peace of mind if you know that your purchases are covered for various unforeseen situations, for a very minimal amount.

Not yet on GCash? The app is available for free on Google Play and the App Store. For more information, visit www.gcash.com.ph.

